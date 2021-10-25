CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmqJV_0cc6C8Dt00

A North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s, authorities said Monday.

Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 and early 1977, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference in announcing the identification of Alexander's remains.

In a statement, Alexander’s sister, Carolyn Sanders thanked the sheriff’s office for giving the family some level of “closure.”

“It is hard, even 45 years later, to know the fate of our beloved Wayne,” Sanders wrote. “He was killed at the hands of a vile and evil man. Our hearts are heavy, and our sympathies go out to the other victims’ families. ... We can now lay to rest what happened and move forward by honoring Wayne.”

Alexander’s remains were among 26 sets that police found in the crawl space under Gacy's home just outside the city. Three victims, meanwhile, were found buried on Gacy's property and four others whom Gacy admitted killing were found in waterways south of Chicago.

In 2011, Dart's office exhumed the remains of eight victims, including Alexander, who had been buried without police knowing who they were. Dart called on anyone who had a male relative disappear in the Chicago area in the 1970s to submit DNA That was the time when Gacy was luring young men and boys to his home to eventually kill them.

Within weeks, the sheriff's office announced that it had identified one set of remains as those of William Bundy, a 19-year-old construction worker.

In 2017, the office identified a second set as those of 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson, who disappeared after he phoned his mother in Minnesota and told her that he was in Chicago.

The details of Alexander’s life in Chicago are sketchy. Born in North Carolina, he moved to New York and then on to Chicago, where he was married for approximately three months before he was divorced in 1975.

According to the sheriff’s office’s news release, the last known record of Alexander’s life was a traffic ticket he received in Chicago in January of 1976 — a year in which he earned little money. How he crossed paths with one of the most notorious serial killers in American history is a mystery, as authorities say all they know is that “Alexander lived in an area that was frequented by Gacy and where other identified victims had previously lived."

The identification of Alexander came together when the sheriff's department teamed up with a nonprofit called the DNA Doe Project, which uses genetic information to locate relatives of dead people who have not been identified. The organization compared the DNA profile from the unidentified victim's remains to profiles on a genealogy website to find potential relatives. That led it to Alexander's family, and Alexander's mother and half-brother provided their DNA for comparison.

Between the genetic testing, financial records, post-mortem reports and other information, investigators were able to confirm that the remains were Alexander's.

The submission of DNA from people who suspected Gacy might have killed their loved ones has helped police solve at least 11 cold cases of homicides that had nothing to do with Gacy, who was executed in 1994. It has also helped families find loved ones who while missing, were alive, including a man in Oregon who had no idea his family was looking for him.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The L&L Tavern, Known As ‘The Creepiest Bar In The USA’ For Reputed Visits By Serial Killers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Remember old Clark and Belmont – the land of Punkin’ Donuts and The Alley shops, the epicenter of punk and counterculture in Chicago? This is how Alexis Thomas – the daughter of The Alley’s founder and owner Mark Thomas – described that storied intersection in its heyday in a 2009 Newcity article: “Kids with mohawks and leather jackets sat next to my lemonade stand with their jelly donuts and cigarettes. Skinheads, oi punks, riot grrrls, ’77 punks and metalheads crowded into tight circles and broke into the kind of fights that were all fists and snot and blood.”   You...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Probe Underway After Woman Is Shot, Killed In Claremont

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A woman was fatally shot in Claremont and now authorities are searching for clues or information that could lead to an arrest. Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the 800 block of South Indian Hill following a report of a shooting. There, a shooting had unfolded just after 1:40 a.m. Sunday. When authorities arrived on scene, they located a female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS Chicago

Man Shot And Killed In Ukrainian Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Ukrainian Village early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the 900 block of North Damen Avenue at about 12:55 a.m. to find a unidentified man, about 30, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, police said. A witness said the man was shot by an unidentified offender in a white sedan. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
whdh.com

Adult film star sentenced to jail for death of man found buried in shallow grave

(WHDH) — A former adult film star has been sentenced to jail for her role in the shooting death of a man who was found buried in a shallow grave last year. Lauren Kay Wambles, 24, who also goes by Aubrey Gold, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of felony probation after release in connection with the death of 51-year-old Raul Guillen, WMBB-TV reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
afp.com

Report falsely says remains found in Florida were not Brian Laundrie

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Social media posts claim that human remains found in a Florida nature reserve were not a DNA match for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of slain road tripper Gabby Petito. But local authorities say dental records confirmed the remains were Laundrie's, and that a DNA analysis has not yet been performed.
FLORIDA STATE
wevv.com

Six Arrested in Connection to Death of Child in Evansville

Six people have now been arrested in connection to the death of a child in Evansville, Indiana. It all started on Wednesday morning when officers were called to a home on E. Michigan Street about a child not breathing. L to R: Brandon Opperman, Makaylee Opperman, Amber Opperman - (Vanderburgh...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dart
Person
John Wayne
Person
John Wayne Gacy
CBS Denver

2 Juveniles And 2 Adults Dead In Apparent Colorado Springs Murder-Suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two juveniles and two adults are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday in the far northern part of the Colorado Springs area. It happened in the morning on the 1300 block of Pleier Drive. (credit: CBS) When deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene after an emergency call they said the seriousness of the discovery caused them to send out a reverse 911 call to people within 2 miles of the area. People were told “to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls,” according...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — A person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Friday evening in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in Luck, Wisconsin. At a home on the 600 block of Butternut Avenue, officers found a person’s body. Officers quickly identified a suspect and arrested them. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The name of the person killed has yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Auburn Gresham Alley

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham community. At 3:46 p.m., the boy was standing near the alley behind the 7900 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. No one was in custody late Saturday.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides
The Independent

Gunfire at deadly Illinois Halloween party leaves 2 dead and dozens injured

At least two people died and a dozen others were injured in a gunfire that broke out at a Halloween party in Illinois.The shooting took place at 12:39am on Sunday at a house on Jackson street in Illinois’s Joliet Township, where at least 200 people had gathered for the party, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement on Sunday.A hundred people were seen fleeing the scene by one of the Will County sergeants on duty at the area after the official heard 10-12 shots ring out.Soon after, more officers and first responders rushed to the scene, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Child killer who beat 4-year-old with a rock gets parole after trying for decades

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday.
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy