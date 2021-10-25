Texans QB Tyrod Taylor to return to practice

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) - The Houston Texans got some good news on the injury front on Monday morning, when starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was activated from injured reserve.

Taylor suffered an injured hamstring in the Texans' 31-21 Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and was replaced by rookie Davis Mills.

Mills performed admirably in place of Taylor, but upon his return to action, Taylor was always going to keep his job.

“(Taylor) was our starting quarterback, and when he’s healthy, he’ll be our starting quarterback,” said Texans’ HC David Culley.

After starting the season 1-0, the Texans have gone 0-6 since the Taylor injury.

The Texans will face the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday at noon at NRG Stadium.