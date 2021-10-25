Police Investigating Weekend Knife Attacks

Police responded to three unrelated assaults involving knives this weekend in Belltown, Downtown, and Capitol Hill, and arrested suspects in two of the incidents.

On Saturday at about 4:15 p.m., police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Bell Street. Arriving officers found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the 52-year-old victim to Harborview Medical Center.

Based on suspect descriptions provided by witnesses, officers found and arrested the suspect several blocks away. Police booked the 19-year-old man into King County Jail for assault in the first degree, and seized his car to search for additional evidence.

Sunday at 2:08 p.m., a 911 caller reported a stabbing in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue. Police arrived and provided aid to two men with stab wounds to their backs. Seattle Fire Department medics soon arrived and took over before transporting the 31-year-old and 42-year old victims to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the victims and witnesses, the two men had been in the hallway of a residential building in 1400 block of 3rd Avenue, when a resident of the building began yelling at them to leave. He then displayed a knife and as the two men turned to leave, he stabbed them both in the back.

Officers went to the suspect’s apartment and placed the 46-year-old man under arrest. Police booked him into King County Jail for two counts of assault in the first degree.

Sunday at about 4:15 p.m., police responded to the Capitol Hill light rail station for an assault with a knife. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who was bleeding from a significant cut to his face. The 27-year-old man said he had seen the suspect on the light rail tracks smashing a guitar, so he yelled at him to get off the tracks. The suspect then confronted the victim and slashed him in the face with a knife before fleeing up the escalators. After speaking with police, the victim took a private vehicle to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not find him. Police will review light rail security system video footage and continue to investigate this incident.