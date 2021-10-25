CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Police Investigating Weekend Knife Attacks

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4q8P_0cc6BkWL00

Police responded to three unrelated assaults involving knives this weekend in Belltown, Downtown, and Capitol Hill, and arrested suspects in two of the incidents.

On Saturday at about 4:15 p.m., police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Bell Street. Arriving officers found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the 52-year-old victim to Harborview Medical Center.

Based on suspect descriptions provided by witnesses, officers found and arrested the suspect several blocks away. Police booked the 19-year-old man into King County Jail for assault in the first degree, and seized his car to search for additional evidence.

Sunday at 2:08 p.m., a 911 caller reported a stabbing in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue. Police arrived and provided aid to two men with stab wounds to their backs. Seattle Fire Department medics soon arrived and took over before transporting the 31-year-old and 42-year old victims to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the victims and witnesses, the two men had been in the hallway of a residential building in 1400 block of 3rd Avenue, when a resident of the building began yelling at them to leave. He then displayed a knife and as the two men turned to leave, he stabbed them both in the back.

Officers went to the suspect’s apartment and placed the 46-year-old man under arrest. Police booked him into King County Jail for two counts of assault in the first degree.

Sunday at about 4:15 p.m., police responded to the Capitol Hill light rail station for an assault with a knife. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who was bleeding from a significant cut to his face. The 27-year-old man said he had seen the suspect on the light rail tracks smashing a guitar, so he yelled at him to get off the tracks. The suspect then confronted the victim and slashed him in the face with a knife before fleeing up the escalators. After speaking with police, the victim took a private vehicle to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not find him. Police will review light rail security system video footage and continue to investigate this incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Two Injured in Sunday Evening CID Shooting

Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Chinatown-International District early Sunday evening. At 4:55 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had been shot in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street. Police arrived and found two victims who had both been shot in the leg. Officers applied tourniquets and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics when they arrived. Medics transported an approximately 35-year-old man and an approximately 40-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Both men were in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Magnolia Homicide

Detectives are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found deceased in Magnolia early Saturday morning. At 3:24 AM police were flagged down near West Bertona Street and Gilman Avenue West. A woman reported finding a man down and unresponsive in a parking lot nearby. Seattle Fire Department Medics responded to provide care and located a gun shot wound on the victim. Medics declared the man deceased at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Central District

Detectives are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the Central District that left a man dead. At 1:03 a.m., multiple callers reported hearing gunfire near the 300 block of 23rd Avenue South. Police responded to the area and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds down on the ground in a parking lot. Officers performed first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over treatment. Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit and Run in Green Lake Neighborhood

Detectives are investigating after a motorist struck two people, killing one of them, in a hit and run collision Monday morning in the Green Lake neighborhood. Witnesses called 911 just before 2 AM to report they had seen the driver of a white F-150 pickup truck strike two people in the 8000 block of Corliss Avenue North just before 2 AM Monday. The witness said the driver fled the scene Eastbound on North 80th Street without stopping.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Investigating Multiple Shootings That Occurred in the City Saturday and Sunday

Detectives are investigating after a series of shootings took place in the city Saturday and early Sunday morning. Officers from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit on patrol around 1:20 AM Saturday heard shots fired near Occidental Avenue South and South Yesler Way. Officers quickly learned that this was a continuation of a fight that had occurred earlier at a Pioneer Square club. Officers found two women who stated that they were involved in the shooting. The women said that a man they had been in a disturbance with pulled out a gun and fired at them. Both women pulled out their own firearms and returned fire. Both women have concealed carry permits and are legally allowed to have firearms. Officers seized the firearms pending further investigation. Officers were unable to locate the man who was last seen fleeing the area on foot.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Harborview Medical Center#Seattle Fire Department#Security System#Capitol Hill
Seattle, Washington

Live-fire training in West Woodland neighborhood on Nov. 2-4

The Seattle Fire Department will train new firefighter recruits at a vacant home in the West Woodland neighborhood on Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at 847 NW 57th St. Live-fire training is an opportunity for our new fire recruits to work with our officers and face real fire scenarios in a controlled setting. This experience is vital to the development of new recruits as these fires act as a final evaluation of what they have learned over the past 13 weeks of training and focus on fire attack, teamwork and communication.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Collision in South Beacon Hill

Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon fatal collision in South Beacon Hill involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. At about 2:30 p.m. police responded to a collision in the 8000 block of 36th Avenue South. A motorist was attempting to back his truck and fifth wheel trailer from the street onto his property. As he was reversing, he realized he had struck his fence. However, unbeknownst to the driver, a family member had been pinned between the fence and the trailer and was severely injured. Seattle Fire Department medics arrived at the scene to attempt life-saving measures, but the 73-year-old man was declared deceased.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman Injured in Tuesday Night Aurora Shooting

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in North Seattle Tuesday night. At 8:00 p.m, a 911 caller reported she had been shot in the 9700 block of Aurora Avenue North. When officers arrived, she provided a limited suspect description but declined to provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The 21-year-old woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Seattle, Washington

Two Shot, Suspects Arrested in CID Robbery

Police arrested the suspects in a robbery and shooting, which left two people injured in the Chinatown-International District on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 12:15 p.m., police responded to 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street for reports of gunfire. Police arrived and found a woman and man, both with gunshot wounds to their legs. Police began emergency first aid, including applying a tourniquet, until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over care. Medics transported the 28-year-old woman and 41-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Department Statement On Employee COVID-19 Vaccination Status

As of midnight, all but six Seattle Police Department employees have submitted their COVID-19 vaccination forms or are involved in an accommodation process, per city mandate. For those six employees, the separation process has begun. That legal process includes a mandatory Loudermill hearing. For more information, please see the SPD Manual. https://www.seattle.gov/police-manual/title-2—department-employment/2030—retirements-and-separations.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured in Thursday Afternoon Shooting in Columbia City

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Columbia City Thursday afternoon. At 1:23 p.m., police responded to a report of shots heard near the intersection of 36th Avenue South and South Adams Street. Officers located a crime scene, but no victims. A witness told officers someone had driven a male victim to the hospital before police and firefighters arrived. East Precinct officers reported to Harborview Medical Center while South Precinct officers remained at the scene to collect evidence and attempt to locate additional witnesses.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

659
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy