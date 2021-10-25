CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Jets radio play-by-play man wasn't impressed with Mac Jones

 6 days ago

The Patriots blew out the Jets Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, 53-14, and Mac Jones had his first 300-yard passing day as a professional.

Despite the Patriots' success, Jets play-by-play man Bob Wischusen wasn't impressed with the rookie quarterback.

"Everybody lauds the rookie quarterback, Mac Jones is basically asked to do little-to-nothing in this offense," he said at one point. "It's running up the middle with Damien Harris and screens."

Listen to more and The Greg Hill Show react Monday morning.

FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
NFL
Boston Herald

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can break out against the Jets

For the first time all season, the Patriots offense started fast last week. Their 14 first-quarter points against Dallas were more than they had scored in their previous five opening quarters combined. But then, as the world knows, they fizzled for the fourth time this year. Now at 2-4, the...
NFL
Mac Jones
NESN

How Mac Jones Felt About Controversial Hit By Chargers’ Jerry Tillery

David Andrews took major issue with the controversial Jerry Tillery hit on Mac Jones, but how did Jones feel about the play?. During the first half of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Tillery delivered a late, unpenalized hit on Jones well after the play was blown dead. It did not prove consequential, as the New England Patriots eventually earned a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but Tillery’s hit nevertheless was a popular topic during postgame news conferences.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots QB Mac Jones on Randy Gregory’s hit: ‘Getting hit is always fun’

Cowboy’s defensive end Randy Gregory delivered a couple of bone-crushing sacks to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during Sunday’s overtime loss. During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” Jones was asked if he had ever been hit that hard before?. Jones indicated he had. In fact, he said he...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Wideout Makes Honest Admission About Mac Jones Pick-Six

FOXBORO, Mass. — Don’t blame Mac Jones for the rookie quarterback’s late-game pick-six. Speaking Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne admitted he ran the wrong route variation on that pivotal play. Jones’ pass deflected off Bourne’s fingers and straight to cornerback Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.
NFL
NESN

David Andrews Takes Big Issue With Late, Unpenalized Hit On Mac Jones

David Andrews has a bone to pick with Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery. Somehow, someway, Tillery wasn’t flagged for roughing Mac Jones during the first half of Los Angeles’s eventual 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots. The Chargers called a late timeout, prompting an immediate whistle from the officials, but Tillery nevertheless laid out Jones well after the play was over.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jets QB Zach Wilson sounds off on rematch with Mac Jones, Patriots

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a game to forget against the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Jets were unable to find the end zone even once, finishing with just six points on two field goal kicks in the 25-6 defeat. Zach Wilson spoke out with gusto on the prospect of getting another shot against draft classmate Mac Jones.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones? The Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots are offering studies in differing approaches to rookie QBs.

Trey Lance and Justin Fields were each taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but how the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears have handled their rookie quarterbacks is an interesting study in differing approaches — as is the New England Patriots’ handling of Mac Jones. Fields, Jones, Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) prior to his injury all have ...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

Mac Jones tells M&F Patriots can't be distracted by results

The Patriots are 2-4 on the year, but have suffered a few tough losses where if a play or two go a different way their record could be completely different. Week 1 was the late Damien Harris fumble. Against Tampa Bay was the Nick Folk field goal that hit the left goal post. And against Dallas there was the third-and-25 late in the fourth quarter where the Cowboys got 24 yards to set up a game-tying field goal.
NFL
