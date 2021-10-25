Listen: Jets radio play-by-play man wasn't impressed with Mac Jones
The Patriots blew out the Jets Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, 53-14, and Mac Jones had his first 300-yard passing day as a professional.
Despite the Patriots' success, Jets play-by-play man Bob Wischusen wasn't impressed with the rookie quarterback.
"Everybody lauds the rookie quarterback, Mac Jones is basically asked to do little-to-nothing in this offense," he said at one point. "It's running up the middle with Damien Harris and screens."
