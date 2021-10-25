CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Banks for misgendering trans health official

By The Hill, Nexstar Media Wire, BY CAROLINE VAKIL
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said Saturday that his official Twitter account had been suspended over a post he made about Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine , who is transgender.

According to a screenshot posted of the tweet, Banks said “the title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” a reference to Levine, who became the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps’ first openly transgender four-star officer.

“The account referenced has been temporarily locked for violating our Hateful Conduct Policy. The account owner is required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

According to Twitter’s hateful conduct policy, hateful conduct can include “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

Banks stood by his decision to issue the tweet. In a statement issued through Twitter on Saturday from his personal account, he said, “My tweet was a statement of fact. Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t be able to cancel me. If they silence me, they will silence you.”

Banks used his Twitter suspension as momentum for Republicans in the 2022 midterms, saying that “when Republicans take back the House next year, we must restore honesty to our public forums and hold Big Tech accountable.”

Banks said he would be posting from his personal account in the meantime.

Some Republicans have alleged that social media companies have sought to unfairly censor conservatives. Earlier this year, former President Trump was booted off several platforms following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Also this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill that fines social media companies seeking to ban political candidates on their sites.

The Hill has reached out to Banks’s office for more information.

CNN

Romney defends filibuster amid Democrats' calls to change it

Washington (CNN) — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday defended the filibuster and blasted Democrats calling for its elimination, dismissing their latest discussion to end it in order to pass voting rights legislation as "an unserious partisan effort aimed at messaging and energizing that party's base." "The need to marshal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks' official account over disparaging post about Dr. Rachel Levine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Twitter suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender Biden administration official over a violation of the social media company’s rules. Twitter’s action Saturday came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Slew of GOP-Led States Sue Biden Admin. Over Covid Vaccine Rule

At least 19 states — all but one of which are led by a Republican governor — have filed suit against the Biden administration’s forthcoming enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The majority of the states brought suits on Friday. There are now at least four pending lawsuits from states opposing the mandate. Texas and Florida have each sued the administration individually, while two groups of states teamed up to file two joint suits. Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming attorneys general filed a suit in a Missouri federal district court Friday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing

Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates rallied Saturday at the Kansas Statehouse, encouraged by Republicans who see President Joe Biden s policies as a spur for higher turnout among conservative voters.The rally kicked off ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on mandates that affect as many as 100 million Americans. The hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger both with the Democratic president's administration and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The panel's name — the joint Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of...
PROTESTS
The Week

Top Jan. 6 federal judge slams DOJ for treating 'crime of the century' as some 'petty offense'

Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal District Court in Washington, D.C., sentenced Jan. 6 rioter Jack Griffith to three years of probation on Thursday, but she clearly wasn't happy about it. Prosecutors had requested three months in jail for the crime Griffith pleaded guilty to, "parading" — or demonstrating inside of the Capitol — but Howell said her "hands are tied" because prosecutors had requested probation for other defendants who pleaded guilty to similarly light second-tier misdemeanors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
