CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Olin (OLN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Olin (OLN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.21. OLN's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,647.71 and as low as -5,005.03, with a median of 9.38, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that OLN has a P/CF ratio of 7.67. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.03. OLN's P/CF has been as high as 21.07 and as low as 6.08, with a median of 12.04, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Olin is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OLN feels like a great value stock at the moment.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oln#Value#P Cf
Entrepreneur

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon. That is because NMM recently saw a Hammer Chart Pattern which can signal that the stock is nearing a bottom. What is a Hammer Chart Pattern?. A hammer chart pattern...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Is Shell Oil (RDS.A) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Ahead of Earnings?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Sage Therapeutics SAGE may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Sage Therapeutics is seeing favorable earnings...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Emcor Group (EME) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy