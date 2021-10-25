Schools name top principal, assistant

Bethany Chandler, who currently serves as principal at the John W. Decas Elementary School, will become the sole principal of Wareham Elementary School when it opens next year. Minot Forest Elementary School Principal Joan Seamans will step into a new role as a district administrator, according to an Oct. 14...
Vidor ISD named the six campus principals as October Employees of the Month. They are pictured with Dr. Jay Killgo, Superintendent of Schools. Left to right Preston Clark (Pine Forest), Kerri Pierce (Vidor Middle School), Aaron Herrington (Vidor Junior High School), Devan Dart (Oak Forest Elementary School) and James McDowell (Vidor High School). Not pictured is Brandy Antill, Vidor Elementary School.
Dr. Jennifer Hickey has been named principal of Jones Middle School in Florence after Ryan Montgomery resigned for personal reasons. Hickey is no stranger to Jones Middle — she was a student there and later a teacher and assistant principal. She got her doctorate in education while working there. Now,...
FAYETTEVILLE – During the LCIS school board meeting Thursday, Principal Joanne Symcox shared updates to the school to the School Board and made personnel requests. Principal Symcox requested the adoption of some policies and training for teachers and faculty to be better equipped to handle specific situations. The State of...
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district announced plans for interim leadership at Guy Phillips Middle School after its principal abruptly took a leave of absence on Monday. A release from the district’s Chief of Staff Brandy Reeves told families and staff of the middle school that principal Edmon Jones “will...
New Bern, CRAVEN COUNTY — October is National Principals Month, which is an opportunity for district leaders, elected officials, parents, students, teachers, and communities to recognize, and thank school principals for their efforts in roles of leadership when it comes to student success. Craven County Schools is taking time out...
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board is looking for a new elementary principal. At last week’s meeting of the school board, Hickory Grove Elementary Principal Jessica Lindsay submitted her resignation. Lindsay has been employed by the district for seven years. In addition to serving as a principal, she has...
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A principal at an elementary school in Greenville County has resigned after an investigation into his tweets composed in 2012 and 2013, according to Greenville County Schools. According to the district, social media posts of principal Preston Spratt at AJ Whittenberg Elementary School dating from...
STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore Public Schools has a familiar face joining its board of education. At Tuesday night’s special meeting, school trustees voted to have Bill Scaletta fill the board’s lone vacancy.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD school has been named as one of the top 5 elementary schools in the state of Texas. Hudson PEP Elementary is ranked #5 out of 4,446 elementary schools in the state by the U.S. News & World Report. According to a press release, it is also the only top 10 elementary school in what is considered an economically-disadvantaged community.
Rockford — After a busy morning of what he thought were several important administrative tasks, Al Reickard walked into the North Rockford Middle School library to a standing ovation and discovered it was all a ruse. Reickard has been named Michigan’s 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Michigan...
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of October 20, 2021. The Board appointed Mr. Daniel Hart as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Great Mills High School. Mr. Hart holds a Bachelor’s Degree from West Liberty State University and a […]
Women in leadership at South Central High and South Greenville Elementary schools have been recognized as principal and assistant principal of the year for Pitt County Schools. Principal Alison Covington and Assistant Principal Yolanda Brickhouse received their awards Thursday at the annual banquet, sponsored by Pitt County Farm Bureau. Kim...
CHARLES TOWN — Charles Town Middle School will be seeing a familiar face in charge soon after Sam Carpenter was approved unanimously as an interim assistant principal at a recent Board of Education meeting. “He may seem familiar to you,” Jefferson County Schools superintendent Dr. Bondy Gibson-Learn said. “He grew...
East Feliciana Public Schools observed National Principals Month by celebrating school leaders at the October meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board, a news release said. Celebrated every October, National Principals Month is an opportunity for district leaders, elected officials, parents, students, teachers, staff, school leaders and communities to...
The principal of Caledonia-Mumford Middle School, Paul Estabrooks, has resigned Thursday effective immediately. The school board says they've reached a separation agreement with Estabrooks. In a statement, the district says the agreement avoids a lengthy, costly hearing which would have included testimony from several faculty members and students. The reason...
Dr. Herb Cox, clinical assistant professor, began teaching at Baylor this fall after working in public education for 29 years — the last nine as the principal of Midway Middle School. “Looking back on my career, the times that I had the most fun was working with middle school kids...
Partners include Portland Public Schools (PPS), Portland State University, Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC), the Oregon Educator Advancement Council (EAC), and local community organizations. Lewis & Clark Graduate School of Education and Counseling is pleased to announce it is a partner recipient of an $8.2 million, five-year grant...
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Oct. 13, 2021 at town hall. All members were present, and all but chair Keith Sullivan wore masks. The committee observed a moment of silence for the recent loss of two residents to cancer, Nickolas “Nicola” Romano and Mark Donovan. Romano, age...
