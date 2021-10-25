Schools name top principal, assistant

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD school has been named as one of the top 5 elementary schools in the state of Texas. Hudson PEP Elementary is ranked #5 out of 4,446 elementary schools in the state by the U.S. News & World Report. According to a press release, it is also the only top 10 elementary school in what is considered an economically-disadvantaged community.

