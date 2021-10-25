New Dad Lance Bass Shares What He's Most Looking Forward To About the Holidays With Newborn Twins

Lance Bass & his husband Michael were so excited to celebrate their favorite holiday, Halloween, with their newborn twins, the singer said he has ‘3 years of costumes!’. Lance Bass was hoping for Halloween babies and he got just that! The *NSYNC star joined the HollywoodLife Podcast just days shy of welcoming his newborn twins, via surrogate, and gushed over the fact his babies would be here in time for his favorite holiday. “Of course I secretly wanted Halloween babies, but I wasn’t going to force that. But it just so happened that it worked out this way,” Lance revealed to HL while discussing the Starbucks Holiday Presence Exchange. “Originally, their due date was November 6, so I was kind of disappointed they were going to miss it by just a week. But, apparently twins come really early, so here we are. We have Halloween babies!”

