Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Netflix’s most acclaimed anime shows yet dropped today, and nobody seems to care
An anime based on what was supposed to be one of the biggest video games of all time has landed on Netflix with great reviews and very little fanfare; it’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a companion piece for fans of the much maligned Cyberpunk: 2077 video game. The ten episode series...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
wegotthiscovered.com
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
wegotthiscovered.com
Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sony announces surprise State of Play showcase for tomorrow
Some welcome news for PlayStation fans today as the company announced a surprise State of Play event happening tomorrow. The company announced the news in a tweet on Monday. “State of Play returns tomorrow, Sept. 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2,” PlayStation said.
wegotthiscovered.com
An awful thriller packed with top talent still has film fans scratching their heads
If you were to preemptively judge a movie based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, then you’d be well within your rights to be excited for 2017’s hard-boiled psychological thriller The Snowman. After all, the project was adapted from the bestselling book...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: New ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ trailer brings the horror to Hogsmeade
We got another glimpse of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay during Sony’s State of Play livestream, but a trailer for one of the game’s side-quests has shown fans a possibly unexpected side of the upcoming Harry Potter universe RPG. The trailer for “The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” shows presumably the player...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why does Rhaenyra not want to have children in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Fans have come to love the character Rhaenyra and her story in House of the Dragon. She has made it known that she is a strong woman who wants to live her best life. Unfortunately for her, she was born into a family that has deemed her fit to be the queen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Ella Emhoff and why is she being deemed a ‘fashion icon?’
Ella Emhoff has been recently named as one of Harper’s Bazaar‘s fashion icons for 2022 appearing at the magazine’s Icons Party last Friday. The 23-year-old has been making waves as a model, fashion designer, and artist but many people may recognize her from her stylish Miu Miu ensemble worn at President Biden’s inauguration, where she accompanied her stepmother, Vice President Kamala Harris. So who is Ella Emhoff and what makes her a fashion icon exactly?
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Nickelodeon Halloween TV episodes, ranked
Among a plethora of television networks that showcase a strong lineup of bingeable content, Nickelodeon is undoubtedly one of the most popular networks when it comes to live-action and animated television series, especially during the bone-chilling month of October when the spooky season is able to beautifully shine. Truth be told, there’s nothing more nostalgic than sipping apple cider while carving pumpkins as vintage Nickelodeon Halloween episodes are playing on the TV in the background. In fact, we probably just revealed your secret nightly routine during the spooktacular month.
wegotthiscovered.com
How many seasons of ‘Andor’ will there be?
The Andor series on Disney Plus will be a Star Wars story like you’ve never seen before, and the number of seasons have already been confirmed. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes radicalized in his fight against the Empire which is growing in strength.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans praise what might be the most Tolkien scene to ever Tolkien
The Lord of the Rings fans may be inclined to give Amazon grief for even the slightest deviation from Tolkien’s lore, but there’s one scene that everyone reluctantly admits is actually pretty faithful to the spirit of Middle-earth, no matter that an undeniable majority of them still think the show is a steaming pile of garbage.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Lord of the Rings’ star confirms Frodo and Sam are ‘100%’ in love
A star from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is confirming a long-held fan theory that there’s something more than a friendship underlying the relationship between Elijah Wood‘s Frodo Baggins and Sean Astin‘s Samwise Gamgee. Both Wood and Astin hosted a recent panel at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed
One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now
Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barbarian’ writer/ director Zach Cregger ‘felt awful’ about this actor’s ordeal
The movie Barbarian has been a well-reviewed surprise hit, in no small part to the performance of its lead actress Georgina Campbell. The movie is the brainchild and screenwriting debut of Zach Cregger, and it’s resonating with audiences all over the country. It follows the story of Tess (Campbell) who discovers she rented an Airbnb that already has someone in it. Things get creepier from there, and let’s just say that Tess goes through quite an ordeal over the course of the movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
Comments / 0