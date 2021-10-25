ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security

Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial D#Japanese
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot

This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sony announces surprise State of Play showcase for tomorrow

Some welcome news for PlayStation fans today as the company announced a surprise State of Play event happening tomorrow. The company announced the news in a tweet on Monday. “State of Play returns tomorrow, Sept. 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2,” PlayStation said.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ trailer brings the horror to Hogsmeade

We got another glimpse of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay during Sony’s State of Play livestream, but a trailer for one of the game’s side-quests has shown fans a possibly unexpected side of the upcoming Harry Potter universe RPG. The trailer for “The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” shows presumably the player...
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Ella Emhoff and why is she being deemed a ‘fashion icon?’

Ella Emhoff has been recently named as one of Harper’s Bazaar‘s fashion icons for 2022 appearing at the magazine’s Icons Party last Friday. The 23-year-old has been making waves as a model, fashion designer, and artist but many people may recognize her from her stylish Miu Miu ensemble worn at President Biden’s inauguration, where she accompanied her stepmother, Vice President Kamala Harris. So who is Ella Emhoff and what makes her a fashion icon exactly?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best Nickelodeon Halloween TV episodes, ranked

Among a plethora of television networks that showcase a strong lineup of bingeable content, Nickelodeon is undoubtedly one of the most popular networks when it comes to live-action and animated television series, especially during the bone-chilling month of October when the spooky season is able to beautifully shine. Truth be told, there’s nothing more nostalgic than sipping apple cider while carving pumpkins as vintage Nickelodeon Halloween episodes are playing on the TV in the background. In fact, we probably just revealed your secret nightly routine during the spooktacular month.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

How many seasons of ‘Andor’ will there be?

The Andor series on Disney Plus will be a Star Wars story like you’ve never seen before, and the number of seasons have already been confirmed. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes radicalized in his fight against the Empire which is growing in strength.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed

One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now

Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Barbarian’ writer/ director Zach Cregger ‘felt awful’ about this actor’s ordeal

The movie Barbarian has been a well-reviewed surprise hit, in no small part to the performance of its lead actress Georgina Campbell. The movie is the brainchild and screenwriting debut of Zach Cregger, and it’s resonating with audiences all over the country. It follows the story of Tess (Campbell) who discovers she rented an Airbnb that already has someone in it. Things get creepier from there, and let’s just say that Tess goes through quite an ordeal over the course of the movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy