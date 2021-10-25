How Far Would You Travel To See Your Favorite Artist In Concert?

I’ve seen this debate before but this year it has really stood out to me for some reason... IS using a stencil to carve your pumpkin cheating?. Now, you might be asking, how else could you do it? If that’s the case, you’re absolutely Team Stencil. Back when I was growing up, we’d use a butter knife (we weren’t fancy enough to own an actual knife set) or whatever sharp object we could find, cut the top off, make my poor dad scoop out all the pumpkin guys (yuck) and then carve simple triangle shapes to make the faces. We NEVER used stencils. Nowadays, that’s all kids seem to know. If you asked my teenage daughters to carve a pumpkin freestyle they’d have zero clue what I was talking about.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO