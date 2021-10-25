ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns

With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best Nickelodeon Halloween TV episodes, ranked

Among a plethora of television networks that showcase a strong lineup of bingeable content, Nickelodeon is undoubtedly one of the most popular networks when it comes to live-action and animated television series, especially during the bone-chilling month of October when the spooky season is able to beautifully shine. Truth be told, there’s nothing more nostalgic than sipping apple cider while carving pumpkins as vintage Nickelodeon Halloween episodes are playing on the TV in the background. In fact, we probably just revealed your secret nightly routine during the spooktacular month.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why isn’t there a second Ghostface in ‘Scream 3?’

Over five films spread across more than a quarter of a century, horror fans have become pretty savvy to the way a Scream movie works, which is rather ironic for a franchise that skewers the conventions of the genre. One thing we can always be sure of is that it’ll ultimately be revealed that there are two murderers masquerading as Ghostface and they will both be people Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), or these days Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), trusted. The exception to the rule, though, is Scream 3.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU

Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
wegotthiscovered.com

A surprisingly nuanced take breaks down the MCU’s Captain Marvel problem

If you’ve got an internet connection and a soft spot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s a distinct possibility you’ll be aware that the running battle between Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and her online detractors has been raging once again. Trolls went after the Academy...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future

Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
wegotthiscovered.com

How many seasons of ‘Andor’ will there be?

The Andor series on Disney Plus will be a Star Wars story like you’ve never seen before, and the number of seasons have already been confirmed. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes radicalized in his fight against the Empire which is growing in strength.
wegotthiscovered.com

Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed

One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now

Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Barbarian’ writer/ director Zach Cregger ‘felt awful’ about this actor’s ordeal

The movie Barbarian has been a well-reviewed surprise hit, in no small part to the performance of its lead actress Georgina Campbell. The movie is the brainchild and screenwriting debut of Zach Cregger, and it’s resonating with audiences all over the country. It follows the story of Tess (Campbell) who discovers she rented an Airbnb that already has someone in it. Things get creepier from there, and let’s just say that Tess goes through quite an ordeal over the course of the movie.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Sony announces a new ‘Star Wars’ video game coming to PlayStation VR2 in 2023

A new Star Wars video game is on its way to consoles, with State of Play seeing an announcement of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation VR2. From ILMxLAB comes a port of the Tales from the Galaxy Edge game which first debuted on the Oculus Quest in 2020. Based heavily on the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience at Disney Parks, the game will be making its way onto the upcoming PlayStation VR update.
wegotthiscovered.com

Tight-lipped horror fanatics passionately share the genre’s best hidden gems

The sad reality regarding the world of entertainment is that the spotlight is ultimately a finite space; indeed, independent searching and scouring by audiences notwithstanding, some films will simply fall off the radar through no fault of their own. Factor in the overwhelming presence of Hollywood, and those aforementioned films are at even more risk.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever

Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
