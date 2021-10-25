CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The best eco-friendly cleaning products and home essentials

By Lucy Morgan
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's finally happened: the days have gotten shorter and suddenly everyone has a cold. Yep, we're spending a lot of time indoors and is it just us, or is it a bit musty in here? Whether you're fed up of taking...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
Henry County Daily Herald

Home cleaning hacks for fall

(Family Features) Cooler fall temperatures mean you're likely to spend more time indoors. Taking time to spruce up inside and out can make you more comfortable and give you peace of mind that your home is tidy, clean and prepared to weather the months ahead. Tidy Outdoor Spaces. Before stashing...
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Tea Packages

Chatu Tea boasts an eco-friendly packaging design that also showcases the fields it is harvested. Chatu portrays innovation and sustainability through its packaging format, acting as an ode to the tea plantations in Sichuan, Henan, and Fujian provinces, where the premium Chinese tea is collected. Each tea package is uniquely...
ECONOMY
GreenMatters

Sustainable Vegan Rugs for a Cozy, Eco-Friendly Home

Whether you need a rug to make your home cozier, because your downstairs neighbor has complained about footsteps, or to make your little one’s crawling practice a bit more comfortable, the rug-searching process can be a bit overwhelming. There are millions of rugs available online — but finding sustainable rugs that are also non-toxic, vegan, ethically-made, and in your price range can be a bit overwhelming.
LIFESTYLE
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Home and Kitchen Products

We haven’t even hit Halloween but the holiday shopping season has already begun. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have already begun to roll out their early Black Friday deals, and many other stores are following suit. This means you can find ample opportunities to save on everything from cookware to vacuums and even mattresses before the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Shoppers are encouraged to start early this year because inventory shortages and shipping delays are expected, especially as we get closer to the holidays.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Coffee Bundles

Australian start-up Who Gives A Crap specializes in the creation of eco-friendly toilet paper and its newest product ventures beyond its signature offerings to introduce a limited-edition run of fair trade coffee dubbed Blend No. 2. The medium roast coffee is said to have notes of ripe and juicy apple,...
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Post

Did you know probiotic products can help clean your home?

(BPT) - When you think of probiotics, gut health likely first comes to mind. Whether it’s fermented foods like yogurt, kombucha and sauerkraut, or vitamin supplements and skin care, probiotics are widely accepted as microscopic powerhouses. What may surprise you is that the benefits of probiotics go beyond the digestive tract. In fact, probiotics are beneficial in your home as well, thanks to their long-lasting cleaning power.
FAIRFIELD, CT
TrendHunter.com

Old-Fashioned Eco-Friendly Slippers

The Tofers 'Hampton' sustainable smoking slippers are a modernized take on the classic footwear style that will provide wearers with an eco-friendly option to incorporate into their wardrobe. The loafers maintain a striking style that calls to mind the original indoor shoe from the 1800s and will provide a more sustainable option. The shoe is achieved using chrome-free leather and suede along with recycled rubber soles and recycled foam padding.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Trail Sneakers

The VEJA Dekkan Alveomesh trail sneakers are the French brand's eco-focused take on rugged outdoor footwear that will provide avid adventurers and hikers alike with a way to maintain their lifestyle when on their favorite routes. The sneakers are constructed with Vibram technology and make use of Amazonian rubber along...
APPAREL
Real Simple

The 10 Best Entertaining Essentials from Amazon's Holiday Home Picks—Starting at $14

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The most wonderful time of the year was a bit lackluster in 2020. With canceled or virtual Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve plans, the joy of gathering and entertaining was sadly missed.
SHOPPING
Daily Nebraskan

Three Lincoln stores for the eco-friendly shopper

Local stores in Lincoln offer a wide range of eco-friendly and ethically sourced items. A variety of them can be found in places near you. In this article, I have mentioned some of my favorite eco-conscious and ethically sourced stores for everyone to visit in Lincoln and online. Wax Buffalo...
LINCOLN, NE
momjunction.com

15 Best Eco-Friendly And Non-Toxic Cribs For Your Baby In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. When you put your baby’s nursery together, you should be aware of the possible safety...
LIFESTYLE
Vogue

6 Of The Best Eco-Friendly Knitwear Brands To Invest In Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no doubt that it’s officially sweater weather – and if you’re currently looking to add to your jumper collection, it’s worth bearing...
APPAREL
GreenMatters

Vanlife Can Be an Exceptionally Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

While many vanlifers choose the lifestyle to be more zero waste or more of a minimalist, the eco benefits of vanlife aren’t just limited to the eschewing of worldly goods. Then again, some aspects of vanlife can prove to be anything but eco-friendly, if done incorrectly. Here are a few...
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Clarita Radio

Here Are Some Environment-Friendly Ways To Clean Your Home

We all want our homes to be clean and fresh, but it can be difficult to find the time or energy necessary to accomplish this. The good news is that there are many home cleaning products available that are both safe for your family and the environment! There are so many ways you can clean your home without using chemicals or other harmful products. You can use vinegar and baking soda for a safe, inexpensive way to scrub away grime, soak up spills-even remove pet odors. Take a look at these environmentally friendly cleaning tips that will give your home the cleanest feel possible, without harming the environment.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
TrendHunter.com

Luxe Eco Skincare Products

Pura Botanicals is a Canadian-based clean skincare brand. The eco and luxurious company recently expanded its portfolio to include holiday-ready products. As the weather gets colder, keeping the skin moisturized is often a difficult task. This is why Pura Botanicals launched a winter-focused hand cream to get customers through the cold months. The Winter's Eve Replenishing Hand Cream is crafted with essential oils, Vitamin E, coconut oil, and luxurious cocoa absolute. Customers can also purchase the brand's Signature Overnight Masks available in Mango, Garden, and Watermelon to moisturize the skin overnight.
SKIN CARE
Time Out Global

Make your care routine more eco-friendly with these sustainable Aussie products

We've rounded up the best Australian personal care and beauty brands that put sustainability first. We all deserve to enjoy luxe products like lotions, perfumes, makeup and shampoos, but it truly doesn't have to come at the cost of our natural environment. There are heaps of small changes that you can make in your personal care routine that will still leave you feeling pampered while also helping you to lead a more environmentally conscious and sustainable lifestyle.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Tequila Seltzers

Volley, a clean label tequila seltzer brand, has announced the launch of its all-new sustainable packaging, which boasts revamped branding and an innovative foil topper. The award-winning ready-to-drink tequila seltzer is known for its minimalist ingredient list that consists of 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice. The new packaging aligns with the brand's clean label philosophy, presenting a minimally designed look that utilizes the can's raw metal outing to create negative space. Printed onto the can is a colorful type font listing the details of each beverage flavor.
DRINKS

