What Is The Tallest Building in Bangor?

Now, this is REALLY nice. If you demand the very best and would like to live within Maine's largest city, then this apartment is just for you!. Located within Hobson's Landing at 383 Commercial Street in Portland, this corner unit apartment with its floor-to-ceiling windows will not only let the sunshine in but also give you a fabulous view of a working waterfront and the Casco Bay Bridge. Then when it comes time to leave your new home, you'll be footsteps away from the Old Port, the shops, the restaurants, the Cross Insurance Arena, parks, and all the sights and sounds that the city has to offer.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO