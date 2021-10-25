CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis wants to give $5K bonuses to unvaccinated officers who relocate to Florida

By WEAR staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis hopes to sign legislation that awards $5,000 bonuses to out-of-state law enforcement who relocate to the Sunshine State. This comes as some law enforcement officers around the country are losing their jobs due to not being...

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns companies against being too 'woke' at Orlando conference

Appearing before a group of business leaders Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned about following a “woke” ideology, which he called “very dangerous” for the country. “The minute you go into becoming more of a political actor than just simply a business actor, you know, guys like me got to treat you that way,” DeSantis said in wrapping up a 35-minute keynote address at the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Future of Florida Forum in Orlando.
DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To Florida Despite COVID-19 Being ‘Leading Killer Of Cops’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates in their respective cities. DeSantis announced that he plans to offer $5,000 bonuses to unvaccinated law enforcement personnel who relocate to Florida and join its police force. He urged officers from New York and Seattle to move to Florida if their state did not offer exemptions for those who did not want to take the vaccine.
Ron Desantis
Bartiromo
As some police fight vaccine rules, DeSantis says Florida will pay them $5,000 to relocate: ‘We’ll treat you better’

Police officers across the country were among the first to become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, but some are still declining the shots, leaving them clashing with city leaders as immunization mandates go into effect. In Chicago, days before police officers were due to report their vaccination status following...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sets Date For Special Session On Vaccine Mandates

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis set the date for a special legislative session for November 15 to take up legislation to prevent vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. DeSantis and the Biden administration have a near-constant back and forth about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with DeSantis saying the president is overstepping his authority by trying to force large businesses and government contractors to require vaccinations. “The Biden administration has undertaken, or threatened to undertake, extraordinary efforts to coerce injections of the COVID-19 vaccine into Americans who otherwise would be unwilling to receive the vaccine for reasons of health, pregnancy,...
Ron DeSantis Wants to Pay Unvaxxed Chicago Police to Relocate: ‘We’ll Treat You Better Here’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hopes to offer a $5,000 bonus to Chicago police officers who refuse to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and relocate to Florida. On Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, DeSantis told host Maria Bartiromo that he hoped to pass the legislation as an incentive to avoid Chicago Mayor Lora Lightfoot’s now-missed deadline. “If you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here, you can fill important needs for us, and we’ll compensate you as a result,” he said.
Alaska and Indiana now welcome cops from other states who quit over COVID mandates after Florida Gov. DeSantis said he would pay them $5,000 to relocate

The governor of Alaska and a US Senator from Indiana have joined the chorus of red state officials offering to bring in cops who have quit working in states mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. The announcements by the elected officials come after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered a $5,000 bonus to any...
