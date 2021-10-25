CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies bring back Bobby Dickerson as infield coach

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JODHN_0cc66pXe00
FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing Bobby Dickerson of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. The Philadelphia Phillies hired Bobby Dickerson on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, for a second stint as their infield coach. The 56-year-old Dickerson served as Philadelphia's infield coach in 2019. He spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres, serving as bench coach in 2020 and also third base coach this past season. “Bobby was highly recommended by our players who worked with him in 2019, they loved him,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. (AP Photo/File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday they hired Bobby Dickerson for a second stint as their infield coach.

The 56-year-old Dickerson served as Philadelphia’s infield coach in 2019. He spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres, serving as bench coach in 2020 and also third base coach this past season.

“Bobby was highly recommended by our players who worked with him in 2019, they loved him,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said in a statement. “I saw firsthand the impact he had on the Orioles’ defense all those years and I believe he will be a huge addition to our staff.”

Dickerson spent 14 seasons (1993-97; 2010-18) with the Baltimore Orioles, first in player development (1993-97; 2010-12) and later as third base coach (2013-18).

___

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Several key Phillies due raises this offseason and some won't be back

The Phillies have nine players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, which could move slowly with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire on December 1. December 1 is also the deadline for teams to non-tender players on their 40-man roster who have fewer than six years of big-league...
MLB
inquirer.com

Why bringing back Freddy Galvis in 2022 makes sense for the Phillies

As a boy, Freddy Galvis left Venezuela for three straight summers after advancing with his friends to play in the championship of a baseball tournament in the United States. The boys from Punto Fijo thumped teams from Belgium and Virginia and slipped past a team from the Northern Mariana Islands.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Dickerson
Person
Joe Girardi
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Philadelphia Phillies#The San Diego Padres#The Baltimore Orioles
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbslocal.com

David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Among Red Sox Reacting To Death Of Jerry Remy

BOSTON (CBS) – Prominent members of the Red Sox organization past and present are reacting to the death of team Hall of Fame member and longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy. Here is a roundup of what current and former members of the Red Sox said in statements released through the team.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
MLB
MySanAntonio

Justin Verlander explains why he's been away from Astros this season

Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
MLB
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: What Brian Snitker said after blowing Game 3 to Dodgers

Brian Snitker apparently believes the Atlanta Braves will be just fine despite blowing a lead to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Atlanta Braves absolutely collapsed against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday evening, blowing a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Dodgers were pretty impressive in their comeback attempt, scoring four runs late in the game to get a crucial 6-5 win in Game 3 of the NLCS.
MLB
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to Melvin shockingly leaving A's for Padres

The Athletics' offseason is off to a bad start before it could even begin. Shocking news broke Thursday when longtime A's manager Bob Melvin left Oakland to take over as the manager of the San Diego Padres, sources confirmed to NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil. Melvin agreed to a three-year...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

635K+
Followers
339K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy