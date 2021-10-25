CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

ADVANCING LEADERSHIP FOR NEWLY ELECTED COUNTY OFFICIALS

 6 days ago

As a newly elected official, you know the importance of your work and the work of county leaders. You also know the stark reality of needing to do more with less and to maintain alignment of your resources, supporting county employees, and encouraging your community to hang tough in this time...

newstime-mo.com

County Corrections Staff graduate from Leadership Program

Sixteen leaders in the St. Charles County Department of Corrections recently completed a new program that addresses key issues facing corrections departments in today’s environment. Leadership Academy is the first of its kind for the County department and provided its leaders with critically important training necessary in today’s world. Department...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Are elected officials positive role models for aspiring future public servants? | Opinion

When you look at the behavior of many elected officials, whether at the local, state or national level, how many would you identify as positive role models for young people who are looking to go into politics? There are characteristics of a positive role model that cut across professions that can be guideposts for young […] The post Are elected officials positive role models for aspiring future public servants? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Election officials preparing for 2022 elections

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is almost a year out from the Governor’s race and midterms and election officials are already working to make those elections possible. Washington County Election Director, Jennifer Price, said a lot of work goes into getting ballots and polling locations set up.  “There will be all new precincts, all […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Mercury

Berks County officials decry election information from state lawmaker

Berks County officials on Saturday corrected “misleading and inaccurate information” contained in a pair of emails from state Rep. Manuel Guzman about how to return mail ballots. The county issued a statement saying Guzman’s first email, sent Friday at about 4:50 p.m., incorrectly stated that voters can hand deliver their...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Colin Powell
williamsonherald.com

Policy Talks series continues with newly elected Franklin aldermen

Williamson, Inc. continued its monthly Policy Talks event in person at the Columbia State Community College Williamson Campus on Friday. The panel featured newly elected Franklin aldermen Jason Potts of Ward 3, Patrick Bagget of Ward 4 and Gabrielle Hanson, at-large alderman, as well as retiring Franklin aldermen Margaret Martin of Ward 4 and Scott Speedy of Ward 3.
FRANKLIN, TN
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Officials Outline Town Elections

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable town elections will be held on Tuesday, November 2. On the ballot will be candidates for school committee, housing authority, Town Clerk and all even numbered town council seats. Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm in all 13 precincts. More information on the election, including the… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
times-gazette.com

ASHLAND COUNTY ELECTION BALLOT

For Ashland City School District Board of Education, there are eight candidates who filed a petition where three can be elected:. For Hillsdale Local School District Board of Education, there are five candidates who filed a petition where three can be elected:. W. Eugene Anderson. Nicholas D. Atterholt. Josh Hlavaty.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
#County Government#Hpla
southplattesentinel.com

Logan County denies request for elected officials to share bonus pay

Logan County elected officials won’t be getting any of the ARPA premium pay county employees will get for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. County Treasurer Patty Bartlett had sent the Board of Commissioners a letter asking that elected officials be included in the commissioners’ plan to reward employees who stayed on the job during the pandemic shutdown and in the weeks and months afterward. The county is receiving $4.35 million over two years in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, some of which is designated for bonuses for those employees. According to federal regulations, workers received up to $3,000 each, depending on length of service and whether they are part time or full time. The commissioners previously had approved paying a total of $586,940 in premium pay and payroll benefits to the county’s 192 full-time and permanent part-time employees.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
vicksburgnews.com

No elections in November for Warren County

November elections are for special elections this year. Warren County does not have one. Warren County originally was slated to hold a special election for the remaining term of Warren County Prosecuting Attorney. Ken Harper had resigned from the position in September of 2020 and presented his resignation letter to...
ELECTIONS
Politics
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin elects four fresh faces to city leadership

The final, unofficial results for the 2021 Franklin city election are in, and residents have voted four fresh faces to the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen: Matt Brown, Jason Potts, Patrick Baggett and Gabrielle Hanson. (. : A software issue with specific voting machine tabulators in Tuesday’s Franklin municipal...
FRANKLIN, TN
montanarightnow.com

Election officials clear up confusion on municipal election

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With general elections quickly approaching, election officials want to make sure your vote is fairly counted. There has been some confusion among voters this election cycle about what positions and initiatives they can vote for. Because candidates have placed signs in rural areas outside of town,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
idcounties.org

Help Steer IAC Policies in the Right Direction: Join a Committee

It’s that time when county elected officials can choose to participate in IAC steering committees for the coming year. IAC members should have received an email with an invitation to sign up for up to two of the groups. Those currently serving on committees who would like to remain on theirs or select new ones should sign up again. Those who are interested in joining a committee for the first time can find detailed information about the steering committee process and the focus of each committee below.
POLITICS
The Herald

2 former county commissioners set standard for leadership

Over the past month, local Democrats and Republicans each lost one of their long-time leaders representing the bedrock of their parties. Democrat former Mercer County Commissioner Olivia Lazor, 85, died Sept. 25, and Republican former Commissioner John “Jerry’’ Johnson, 98, died on Tuesday. Friends said they shared common traits: The...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

