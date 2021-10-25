ADVANCING LEADERSHIP FOR NEWLY ELECTED COUNTY OFFICIALS

Logan County elected officials won’t be getting any of the ARPA premium pay county employees will get for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. County Treasurer Patty Bartlett had sent the Board of Commissioners a letter asking that elected officials be included in the commissioners’ plan to reward employees who stayed on the job during the pandemic shutdown and in the weeks and months afterward. The county is receiving $4.35 million over two years in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, some of which is designated for bonuses for those employees. According to federal regulations, workers received up to $3,000 each, depending on length of service and whether they are part time or full time. The commissioners previously had approved paying a total of $586,940 in premium pay and payroll benefits to the county’s 192 full-time and permanent part-time employees.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO