Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy (PS5) REVIEW – Far Out Space Feelings. It was hard to get too excited for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Even though an intergalactic adventure with a roster of lesser-known characters should be the perfect breeding ground for potential, there's always that chance of it just being a passionless cash-in. Luckily, GotG is much like its ensemble cast of characters: fun, loveable, slightly dysfunctional, and still rough around the edges. There's plenty of excitement on offer, and GotG even helps make the player feel like part of the team.

