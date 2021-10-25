CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Woman’s Home Devices Record EVERYTHING

kfrxfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman took to Tik Tok about her Amazon devices recording...

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman finds vast trove of voice recordings collected by Amazon’s Alexa – and you can hear yours

A TikTok video showing a woman’s shock at how much voice data Amazon has collected on her has received millions of views and been liked hundreds of thousands of times. “I requested all the data Amazon has on me and here’s what I found”, she said in a video. The woman has two Amazon Echo Dot speakers and another Echo device to control her smart home lightbulbs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Echo
The Verge

Android 101: how to free up space on your phone

It can happen all too easily, especially if you’ve got an Android phone with less than 128GB of storage: one day, you try to install a cool new game or an intriguing new app, and you can’t. You’ve run out of space. Don’t panic. If you’re not ready to buy...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Table of Contents Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Walmart deals

(WHTM) — Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving newspapers, is so 2009. Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of Deals for Days that start Nov. 3. Plus, a second round of deals launches Nov. 10, and these are the real thing, […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Getting my smart home devices to switch Wi-Fi networks is annoying

Let’s address the two-dozen little elephants in the room: Swapping all of my smart home devices to a new Wi-Fi network should not be as annoying as it is. I recently switched to a new router, which means the SSID (network name) changed. Every smart device in my home had to be reconnected to the new network, but what I found is that there is no cohesive way to do that.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry over to Walmart and buy this 27-inch monitor right now

Are you on the hunt for Black Friday monitor deals to complete your work-from-home setup? Then you should have a few things on your checklist. You need a large panel that lets you see all of your most important windows, good connectivity through HDMI, and, most importantly, a way to reduce eye strain throughout the workday. Fortunately, there’s an affordable, professional monitor out there with all of these features that’s on sale right now. One of Walmart’s early best Black Friday deals is this HP 27-inch monitor that you can pick up for just $175. That’s a discount of $25 from the original price of $200. You can find out more about one of our favorite tech Walmart Black Friday deals below.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy