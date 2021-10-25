Gunther Passes Away

7-year-old Skylar from Georgia had been hopeful her dad would show up to this year’s father-daughter dance because he said he would. Skylar’s mom thought he was coming, until days before, when he stopped replying to texts and calls. She had to tell Skylar that he would not be showing up. Her brother saw her crying and asked him, mother, what was wrong. When his mother explained the situation, 11-year-old Christian told his mother: “If he doesn’t show, mom, I’d like to take Skylar to the dance… she deserves to know that a man can keep his word and that she’s really special.”
