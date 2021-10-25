Gunther Passes Away

Dr. Heavenly Kimes had issues with Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is serious about her friendships. On the latest season, Heavenly was hurt after she had a social media spat with Quad Webb. Quad took to Instagram to post new photos of herself rocking a s*xy swimsuit. So Heavenly responded. And she did so by using an emoji. Quad mistook the emoji for shade. So she clapped back by going all the way in on Heavenly’s looks and body. She called out Heavenly about getting work done. Quad also said that Heavenly got work done and still can’t look as great as she naturally does.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO