Gunther Passes Away

kfrxfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ has died. Tyler battled prostate...

www.kfrxfm.com

editorials24.com

Jovita Moore passes away updates

Tributes for Moore continue to pour in from around the country. @JovitaMoore,” tweeted Congresswoman Nikema Williams. “For over two decades, Jovita kept our community informed and engaged as citizens. My thoughts and prayers are with Jovita’s mom, children, friends and her. @WSBTV family. Atlanta will miss you💖”. “When I lived...
AceShowbiz

Comedy King Mort Sahl Passed Away at Home

One of of the biggest names in comedy in the 1950s and 1960s, the caustic comic was famous for poking fun at politicians and presidents during his routines. AceShowbiz - Comedy king Mort Sahl has died, aged 94. The caustic comic, who used to perform with a trademark rolled-up newspaper, was one of of the biggest names in comedy in the 1950s and 1960s and became the first stand-up comedian to be featured on Time magazine's cover.
sky21.com

“Thelma Lou” of Andy Griffith Fame Passes Away

A sad note, as another part of our childhood passes on. Betty Lynn – the actress who played Barney Fife’s girlfriend, Thelma Lou on the Andy Griffith show – has passed away. Lynn died Saturday at the age of 95 following a brief illness. She appeared as Thelma Lou on...
Anime News Network

Voice Actor Chris Ayres Passes Away

Actor, director, fight choreographer was diagnosed with end-stage COPD in 2017. In November 2017, non-profit corporation Anime Twin Cities Inc. launched a fundraising campaign for Ayres' medical expenses. Ayres had been diagnosed with end-stage COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). The fundraiser sought to raise US$25,000, primarily to assist in medical procedures and care. The fundraising stated at the time that Ayres required a double lung transplant to survive, along with two additional surgeries.
Person
James Michael Tyler
enstarz.com

Chris Laundrie Killed Brian? New Shocking Theory Explores Hair-Raising Event Happened Between Father-Son

A new theory about how Chris Laundrie probably killed his son, Brian Laundrie, took over the spotlight recently. Since the search for Brian Laundrie began, the fugitive's parents - Chris and Roberta - obviously never showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They also never joined the search operation nor held their own quest to find Gabby Petito's missing fiancé.
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
thefocus.news

What is Kristin Chenoweth and fiancé Josh Bryant's age difference?

Broadway actress Kristin Chenoweth and musician boyfriend Josh Bryant are engaged. The couple shared the news on social media yesterday (Friday, 29 October) with fans now curious to know Kristin Chenoweth and her now fiancé Josh Bryant’s age difference. How old is Kristin Chenoweth’s fiancé Josh Bryant?. Broadway star Kristin...
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Says She Was Betrayed While Filming ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 9

Dr. Heavenly Kimes had issues with Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is serious about her friendships. On the latest season, Heavenly was hurt after she had a social media spat with Quad Webb. Quad took to Instagram to post new photos of herself rocking a s*xy swimsuit. So Heavenly responded. And she did so by using an emoji. Quad mistook the emoji for shade. So she clapped back by going all the way in on Heavenly’s looks and body. She called out Heavenly about getting work done. Quad also said that Heavenly got work done and still can’t look as great as she naturally does.
Hello Magazine

Olivia Newton-John expresses her heartache after tragic loss

Olivia Newton-John is mourning the loss of fellow Australian legend, Bert Newton, who passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 73-year-old actress expressed her sorrow as she paid tribute to the TV icon – whom she knew from the start of her glittering career.
kfrxfm.com

Brother Steps In For Sister

7-year-old Skylar from Georgia had been hopeful her dad would show up to this year’s father-daughter dance because he said he would. Skylar’s mom thought he was coming, until days before, when he stopped replying to texts and calls. She had to tell Skylar that he would not be showing up. Her brother saw her crying and asked him, mother, what was wrong. When his mother explained the situation, 11-year-old Christian told his mother: “If he doesn’t show, mom, I’d like to take Skylar to the dance… she deserves to know that a man can keep his word and that she’s really special.”
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
