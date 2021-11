Social media companies have become some of the largest companies in the United States, but could the government do anything to regulate content?. Earlier this month, whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before members of Congress about Facebook and misinformation. She urged the government to get involved with the boards of the social media platforms to give them more teeth overseeing content. Ohio Northern Law Professor Bruce Frohnen says how people look at the information is subjective and what this could lead us to is a bunch of lawsuits.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO