CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

24Bottles x Stone Island Launch Thermosensative Water Bottles

Highsnobiety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStone Island's meticulous research and experimentation now come with a reminder to drink more water and do so in style with the 24Bottles x Stone Island Clima Bottle. Health is wealth, and hydration is and always will be the name of the game. The pièce de résistance of personal health and...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Best rubber hot water bottle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing like a warm substance for soothing aches and pains, and a filled rubber hot-water bottle is one of the older and most trusted methods of accomplishing this. In fact, some rubber hot-water bottles can get and stay too warm; in which case, it’s smart to purchase a rubber hot-water bottle that includes one or more knit covers.
SHOPPING
mensjournal.com

Save Yourself Some Time and Energy With This Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Whether we are going to the gym or...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Collaboration Water Filtration Bottles

The CamelBak Lifestraw water filtration bottles are a collaboration product created with avid outdoor enthusiasts in mind to help them access clean, essential hydration in an easier way. The bottles start off with CamelBak's signature exterior bottle design that has been integrated with Lifestraw's filtration technology on the inside to seamlessly remote unwanted chemicals and bacteria during drinking. The sip spout is also rated to not spill when closed to maximize durability when going about one's daily routine or spending time in the wilderness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Bottles#Water Intake#Stone Island#The Pi Ce De R Sistance#Italian#Si#Nike#The Highsnobiety Shop
AFP

The New York 'canners' recycling discarded bottles to survive

On a Brooklyn street, Laurentino Marin doesn't stop to admire the Halloween decorations. Like every morning, the Mexican is busy filling a shopping cart with used cans and plastic bottles, which he will exchange for a few dollars. Marin, who is 80, is one of New York's estimated 10,000 "canners," mostly older migrants from Latin America and China who scrape a living sorting and recycling plastics and aluminum. Frail and stooped over, Marin stops in front of the stairs of a typical brownstone house that dots this neighborhood, lifts the lids of the trash cans and plunges his gloved hands into them. He also searches through plastic packaging filled with garbage that sit on the sidewalk, awaiting collection from the city's sanitation department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Planet Fitness Member Allegedly Kicked From Gym Over Size of Water Bottle

A Planet Fitness member was allegedly kicked out of a gym by a member of the staff because of an oversize water bottle in a video that earned renewed interest on Reddit this week. The video was originally published by the man in the video on YouTube in 2019, but it gained new life as Reddit users debated the events. The Planet Fitness' list of rules on its website notes that water bottles too big to fit in the holders on its gym equipment are banned.
WORKOUTS
Highsnobiety

Supreme x Timberland Fall/Winter 2021 Is Peak New York

Editor's Notes: Supreme and Timberland are dropping another footwear-free collaboration. Instead of riffing on Timb's iconic 6-inch boot, the two brands — both emblematic of New York City streetwear — will release a range of cold-weather essentials including hoodies, fleece zip-ups, and beanies. Timberland's famous footwear, embraced by NYC's hip-hop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Bodega Fall/Winter 2021 Collection, New Balance Collab

Editor's Notes: Bodega was never "just" a sneaker store but the past few years have made it clear that the retailer is far beyond any mere streetwear peddler. The Boston-based brand has a defined visual presence that it channels to create strong visual stories for everything from footwear collaborations to seasonal drops, drawing disparate cues into its far-reaching worldview.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Highsnobiety

Pleasures x Crocs Collection: Release Date, Info, Price

Price: $39.99 - $89.99. Editor's Notes: Love it or not, clog season is far, far from over. The final stretch to Halloween has begun, and while you were making your final costume preparations, Croctober was moving at full speed. As the name would suggest, Crocs are owning the month, turning...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Rimowa Drops Limited-Edition Space-Inspired Moon Cabin Suitcase

Rimowa is the only suitcase worthy of fashion's elite, and now the luggage maker is taking on a new look that might give it a bit of extra space – literally. Created as the follow-up to the label's Mars and Mercury collection earlier this year, Rimowa is continuing its intergalactic odyssey by traveling to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Highsnobiety

Timex x Carhartt WIP: Release Date, Info, Price

Carhartt WIP is stepping back into the watch game, once again enlisting the expertise of Timex for a functional execution. Though Carhartt WIP is renowned for its hard-wearing workwear staples, its dipped its toes into wristwatches a few times in the past. The few styles offered haven't varied drastically, as the same less-is-more utilitarian design ethos you'd find within WIP's apparel lines has been applied within its watches.
LIFESTYLE
Highsnobiety

The New Balance 57/40 Is Taking the Baton From the Iconic 574

New Balance is running things right now, excuse the pun. Not only is the brand catering to sneakerheads looking to bring some retro charm to their rotation with silhouettes like the 327 and 550, but it’s also bringing the heat with future-facing flagships like the 57/40. The New Balance 57/40 does a bit of both, though. Building on the iconic New Balance 574, the 57/40 breathes new life into the style that has become a pillar of the brand's offering.
SHOPPING
Highsnobiety

These Coat Hoods Are the Secret Weapon in Your Modular Wardrobe

Fall and winter are the seasons when the functional gods of the wardrobe do battle. Sea-deep pockets, GORE-TEX second skins, and, of course, the trusty hood, make coats and jackets the hardest-working clothing category out there. However, our increasingly unpredictable weather systems mean that the full-on heavy-duty credentials of a coat aren't always needed, even as we enter the last quarter of the year. What this particular transitional season calls for are smart fit configurations. And by smart fit configurations, I mean shopping modularly. We'll begin with coat hoods.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Keen Introduces New Jasper Colorways for Fall/Winter 2021

Editor's Notes: Keen reigns in Fall/Winter 2021 with a slew of new colorways for the climbing-inspired city-ready Jasper silhouette. Nothing quite says Fall/Winter like getting tooled up for some outdoor exploration. You've got your Arc'teryx or Klättermusen shell jacket, ready to tackle inclement weather conditions head-on, but no functional uniform is quite complete without the right piece of hybrid footwear.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
HOME & GARDEN
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
Indy100

17 best online thrift stores to shop for secondhand deals delivered to you

Thanks to trendsetters on TikTok and Instagram, thrifting is cooler than ever. Between the singularity of the pieces you’ll often find, the sustainability of buying secondhand, and the slashed price points on most pieces–even luxury–it’s a fantastic way to fill your closet with pre-loved pieces that have personality and panache in spades. You don’t always have time to go digging through the racks at your local Goodwill though, so we’ve put together a list of our favorite places to find vintage clothes and accessories online that you can have delivered straight to your door. Whether it’s a luxe new handbag...
BEAUTY & FASHION
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy