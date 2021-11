LAS CRUCES — On the surface, Mayfield High School first-time head basketball coach Keith Roberts has a lot in common with his players. His 2002 Dodge Durango was a hand-me-down from his older brother in 2013. He plays NBA 2k21 on his Xbox One a few times per week but has his sights set on upgrading to a PlayStation 5. He chugs Gatorades between class periods, and he’s about the same height and build as a smaller high school guard. And like some high schoolers who will be trying out this season, the 28-year-old head coach was also cut from his high school basketball team after his freshman year.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO