CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Uganda bus explosion kills 2 days after eatery blast

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Police are investigating a bus explosion that killed at least two people in central Uganda. The explosion on the bus...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

Police: Hartford man, 54, killed after hit by bus

EAST HARTFORD — A Hartford man died after he was hit by a bus Tuesday morning on Burnham Street, police officials said. Just before 7 a.m., first responders were sent to the area of Burnham Street and Delores Drive for a man possibly hit by a passing mini-bus, according to East Hartford Police Lt. Joshua Litwin. He said the call came in from a passerby who saw a person on the ground for an unknown reason.
HARTFORD, CT
abc17news.com

Bomb hits police bus in SW Pakistan, killing 1, wounding 15

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A provincial minister says a roadside bomb exploded near a police bus parked outside a university in southwest Pakistan. It killed at least one officer and wounded 15 other people, mostly civilians. The attack happened Monday outside Baluchistan University in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. The minister says rescuers transported the dead and wounded to a government hospital. No one immediately claimed responsibility but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants including separatists. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks mainly on security forces to press their demands for independence.
WGAU

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday's bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Restaurants#East African#Associated Press Kampala#Ap#Islamic
TheDailyBeast

Explosion in Uganda Kills At Least 1, Injures 7 in Alleged Terrorist Attack

A restaurant in Uganda was targeted by an alleged terrorist attack with an explosion that killed at least one person and injured seven, reports the AP. On Twitter, President Yoweri Museveni said three people entered a popular Kampala eatery on Saturday evening and left a package in kaveera, a plastic banned in the country, which proceeded to explode. “The Police Specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident,” tweeted President Museveni. “They will give us more information later.” He urged the public to refrain from any panic, promising to “defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.” Though they haven’t named which terrorist group committed the attack, some Ugandans fear possible similarities to the 2010 bombing by the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, also in Kampala, that killed over 70 people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Uganda’s president says deadly blast likely a terrorist act

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says an explosion at an eatery in the capital, Kampala, was an apparent terrorist act. Museveni said Sunday that three people entered the eatery in a suburb of the city the previous evening and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. He provided no more details in a series of Twitter posts but vowed to “get the perpetrators.” Police said in a statement that at least one person had died and seven others were wounded in the blast.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pitt News

Pitt police issues crime alert after oven explosion in Irvis Hall

Pitt police issued a crime alert Saturday morning detailing an oven explosion in Irvis Hall. Pitt police and the City of Pittsburgh Fire Department responded to Irvis Hall at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday following a report of an oven explosion in the ground floor’s common kitchen area. According to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc17news.com

25 die in Brazil police operation against alleged bank gang

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Police say an operation against a gang planning bank robberies has killed at least 25 suspects in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The Military Police say the group had planned to attack financial institutions over the All Souls holiday. It says the operation led to seizure of “a real arsenal of war.” including .50-caliber machine guns, rifles, explosives and bulletproof vests. Large-scale bank heists have become more frequent in recent years in Brazil, with hostages sometimes used as human shields. In August, bank robbers armed with explosives and high-powered rifles terrorized a city in Sao Paulo state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico finally has returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to their decease loved ones, and some snuck into cemeteries anyway. There was a special altar in downtown Mexico City dedicated to those who died of COVID-19. For most, it was a joyful return, above all, to public activities. But the last year was so difficult that there were some tears at the coronavirus memorial.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Ugandan kids lose hope in long school closure amid pandemic

BUSIA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s schools have been fully or partially shut for more than 77 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. U.N. figures show that’s the longest disruption anywhere in the world. Lessons moved online in many parts of the globe. But most public schools were unable to offer virtual classes in this East African country. Some students got married in the void left. Some have become pregnant. Others got jobs. Efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted the lives of children in every corner of the globe. The situation has squeezed their parents, and complicated their care. It has often removed their safety nets. Perhaps most crucially it has thrown their schooling into chaos. Many are losing hope in Uganda.
EDUCATION
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AT WALMART FOR THEFT

Two people were arrested by Brenham Police Wednesday for theft from the local Walmart store. At 5:00 PM, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to Walmart in reference to shoplifting. Information was gathered and Rachael Howe, 32 of Houston, and Ivan Coronel, 43 out of Houston, were placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail and booked in for Theft.
BRENHAM, TX
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy