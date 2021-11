San Luis Obispo County reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and an increase in new cases from a daily average of 42 on Tuesday to 46 on Friday. Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 70s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus increased 31% during the past three days, with 21 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

