“Harry Potter” Takes On HallowZOOeen

Imagine having the creativity (and a touch of wizardry) to transform your own home into the grand Hogwarts Castle? Each year, the Pace family in south Austin dresses up their front yard in Harry Potter-themed splendor to delight kids of all ages who pass by. Known as Diagon Alley ATX, this private residential home looks like an amazing scene out of a Harry Potter film. As noted on the official Facebook page for this unique project, as you drive by you can view “floating pumpkins, The Great Hall, The Astronomy Tower, The Marble Staircase Tower, and the new Bell Tower (Cargill Hall). On most weekends the new “Hogwarts Castle Window” will come to life with different moving scenes…floating pumpkins that move, a roaring fire in the Gryffindor Common Room and other scenes.”

