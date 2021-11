The federal government has extended the annual open enrollment period to purchase private health insurance for the 2022 plan year from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15. Along with the extension, Oregonians will have the opportunity to access the most financial savings that have ever been avail-able through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace due to the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan initiated additional savings by removing the upper income limit to qualify for financial assistance, and also decreased the amount of premium that consumers are responsible to pay before tax credits are available.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO