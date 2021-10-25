Halo Infinite – Campaign Overview

Microsoft and 343 Industries have finally debuted a Campaign Gameplay Overview trailer to help show how Halo Infinite is ushering in a new era for Master Chief and Halo as we know it. The video explains that the Banished have risen, and with humanity fighting for survival, Spartan-117 must retrieve an AI known as The Weapon while unraveling the mystery of what happened to Cortana. Halo Infinite will tell its story throughout the franchise’s most open environments yet, and with these wide, sprawling areas comes freedom in gameplay. This thinking-on-your-toes gameplay can be seen in the Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview trailer below, as Master Chief uses a grappling hook and a variety of vehicles to gain the upper hand on his brutish foes.

