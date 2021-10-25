CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite – Campaign Overview

By News Bot
cramgaming.com
 7 days ago

Take a look at the Halo Infinite campaign overview video which is live now. Giving greater insight into one...

cramgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Showcase Coming Soon According To Credible Insider

There are quite a few fans out there eagerly awaiting the launch of the next major Halo installment. 343 Industries has been working on this game for years, and while they wanted to bring this title out alongside the Xbox Series X/S, it was eventually delayed out of 2020. Now, we know that the game is coming this December. However, we haven’t seen any new campaign footage in a long time. That might be changing here shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Details Could Be Revealed Soon – Report

Halo Infinite might have received a lot of positive reactions after the multiplayer beta test, but still, no info was shared on the campaign. Microsoft and 343 Industries have been reluctant to show gameplay footage from the campaign. We did get a glimpse from the main campaign in the form of cutscenes, but the gameplay footage has been missing in action since the reveal last year which was heavily criticized and led to the birth of the Craig the Brute meme.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Overview Promises The Most Ambitious Halo Yet

Halo Infinite has finally received its highly anticipated campaign overview video. After the criticism that the developers faced last year, it is a big jump forward. Halo Infinite campaign will be released separately from its multiplayer, which is going for a free-to-play model with the battle pass. The campaign was first seen last year but it received poor reception owning to its low-quality graphics and poor presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview Announced for Tomorrow, October 25

Xbox has announced that the Halo Infinite campaign gameplay overview will take place tomorrow, October 25, at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm BST. Xbox shared the news on Twitter alongside saying, "See you soon, Spartans." The attached link takes you to a page on Xbox's YouTube channel where the Halo Infinite - Campaign Overview will premiere tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsc
seasonedgaming.com

Halo Infinite PC Overview : LAN Parties, Ray Tracing, and More

Halo Infinite PC Overview : LAN Parties, Ray Tracing, and More. This morning 343 Industries provided the latest look at the development of the PC version of Halo Infinite. According to the teams, the PC version of Infinite has been built from the ground up, and features many customization and gameplay options. Here’s what the game will feature when it releases on December 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite PC overview video reveals ultrawide and anti-cheat support

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Halo Infinite. While the long-anticipated shooter will be coming to both Xbox consoles and PC, it’s the PC version that’s getting some special treatment, with features you won’t get anywhere else. A new PC overview video from developer 343 Industries highlights...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Halo Infinite Microsoft gives an overview of the solo campaign

Last Admitted Halo Infinite to see almost only impressions of the multiplayer aspects, Microsoft today finally released a little more about the solo campaign a few minutes ago the “Campaign Overview” video debuted, which hopefully will spark the curiosity of the Master Chief fans a bit. can satisfy. It is...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SVG

Halo Infinite Campaign Trailer Takes A Page Out Of Battlefield's Playbook

With the highly anticipated release of "Halo Infinite" right around the corner on December 8, developers are finally giving fans more insight into what the game's campaign will entail, and what's next for Master Chief, in a newly released campaign trailer. In the latest effort from 343 Studios, "Halo Infinite" will follow Master Chief as the Spartan supersoldier wages war against the Banished — a Brute-led mercenary group that has broken from the Covenant — and searches for Cortana with the aid of a new AI companion, known only by its codename "The Weapon".
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Halo Infinite campaign gameplay shows enemies, environments, upgrades, and more

As promised, Microsoft has shared a fresh look at Halo Infinite‘s campaign through a new gameplay trailer. Infinite follows Master Chief as he searches the Zeta Halo for his old companion Cortana with the help of a new AI codenamed “The Weapon.” It won’t be an easy journey though due to the Banished having full control of Zeta Halo after defeating the UNSC.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

343 Announces Halo Infinite 'Campaign Overview' Broadcast, Airing Later Today

Following on from the Halo Infinite 'PC Overview' last week, 343 has now announced what everyone has been waiting for - a campaign overview featuring gameplay. Yes, later today it will finally be lifting the lid on this anticipated component of the new Halo game, so players are ready to go when the game launches on December 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

AMD 6900 XT Halo Infinite Edition Announced, PC Overview Released

AMD is partnering up with Microsoft and 343 Industries to develop a special AMD 6900 XT Halo Infinite GPU to celebrate the launch of the game in December. Microsoft and AMD are partnering up for this promotion to release a special edition graphics card to commemorate the release of the game. AMD claims that this is the fastest graphics card that they have developed so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Halo Infinite Campaign Details, Screenshots Released

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is finally sharing more details on the game's campaign, and this kicked off in a big way with a brand-new campaign demo on Monday (watch it again below). Another video focused on Escharum was released on Tuesday, and now even more insight on the campaign has come to light. In a blog post, 343 teased out more of what to expect from Halo Infinite's story.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Trailer Reveals a Huge, Epic Adventure

Microsoft and 343 Industries have finally debuted a Campaign Gameplay Overview trailer to help show how Halo Infinite is ushering in a new era for Master Chief and Halo as we know it. The video explains that the Banished have risen, and with humanity fighting for survival, Spartan-117 must retrieve an AI known as The Weapon while unraveling the mystery of what happened to Cortana. Halo Infinite will tell its story throughout the franchise’s most open environments yet, and with these wide, sprawling areas comes freedom in gameplay. This thinking-on-your-toes gameplay can be seen in the Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview trailer below, as Master Chief uses a grappling hook and a variety of vehicles to gain the upper hand on his brutish foes.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to watch Halo Infinite’s campaign demo stream

Microsoft plans to show fans their first proper look at the Halo Infinite campaign in a live demo. Here’s what to expect from Master Chief’s next adventure. The main appeal of Halo is its addictive and thrilling multiplayer, but there are still legions of fans who look forward to playing through each game’s main story. The campaign of any Halo title is important to set the scene and explain what’s going on in the game’s universe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Overview Is a Great Throwback to Classic Halo, Despite Open World Concerns

After keeping quiet about Halo Infinite's campaign for over a year now, 343 Industries shared more details about the same in a campaign overview video yesterday, roughly two months before launch. This is the first time we’ve seen gameplay from the campaign since the rather disastrous demo last year during Xbox Games Showcase, and just as the flight tests showed earlier this year, significant progress has been made in improving the visuals in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy