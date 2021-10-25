CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Second ‘King Richard’ trailer shows upward climb Richard Williams faced for Venus and Serena’s success

By Ian Casselberry
Awful Announcing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re approximately four weeks away from the release of King Richard in theaters and on HBO Max. With that, Warner Brothers posted a second trailer for the Richard Williams biopic and the rise of his daughters Venus and Serena online and on television during a busy sports weekend. Unlike...

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

firstsportz.com

Fans flood Serena Williams with replies after her latest tweet

Serena Williams continues her recovery from the unfortunate injury she suffered during her 1st round match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships that has kept her on the sidelines for more than 3 months now. The 40-year old is yet to announce whether she has decided to end the season or will she make a comeback this season itself.
TENNIS
purewow.com

Serena Williams Rocks Fitted One-Shoulder Dress on IG—Here’s How to Get the Look

Serena Williams has done it again. And by "it," we mean she's serving one of her best looks yet. The tennis champion recently modeled a casual—yet elegant—one-shoulder dress from her S by Serena collection. Williams posed alongside a popcorn machine with a full container in hand and wrote, "Butter or no butter? Movie night in new @serena."
TENNIS
Maryland Daily Record

Venus Williams Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: 4 (Serena Williams, Yetunde Price, Dylan Starr Williams, Lyndrea Price, Isha Price, Richard Williams III) Venus Williams is a famous American professional Tennis Player who fought for equality for women tennis players and made sure that they are given equal prize money as men players. Venus was ranked No.1 World player for 19 weeks. She has won numerous prizes, including 4 Olympic Gold Medals. She has her own interior designing firm and clothing brand named EleVen.
TENNIS
Cassius

“Be Alive” Trailer For ‘King Richard’ Starring Will Smith Teases New Powerful Song From Beyoncé

King Richard is looking like a strong contender for film of the year. The world got its first glimpse of Will Smith as tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams’ polarizing father in the first trailer for King Richard back in July. Ahead of the film’s simultaneous HBO Max and theater release in November, Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for the film, and it’s even more powerful than the first.
TENNIS
weisradio.com

Watch the trailer for ‘King Richard’ with Beyoncé’s new song; ABC sets ‘Women of the Movement’ premiere date

Warner Bros. has released another trailer for King Richard, which teases a brand-new song by the Queen B herself, Beyoncé. Titled “Be Alive,” the new ballad is featured toward the end of the trailer where Venus Williams, played by Saniyya Sidney, is seen facing off with an opponent in a heated match. The new drama, which stars Will Smith as Williams family patriarch Richard Williams, follows Mr. Williams’ journey in training his daughters, Venus and Serena, to become worldwide tennis champions. King Richard also stars Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, as well as Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn and Dylan McDermott. The film hits theaters and HBO Max on November 19.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Brothers#American#Entertainment Weekly
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Delivers Moving Performance in 'King Richard' Trailer: Watch

Will Smith's latest film has him taking on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams. On Thursday, the latest trailer for King Richard dropped, and in the moving clip, Richard will stop at nothing to make his daughters the best tennis players in the game. Set to...
TENNIS
michiganchronicle.com

Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ To Open American Black Film Festival

The American Black Film Festival is pulling out all the stops for its 25th anniversary. The world-renowned celebration of Black creatives will open with screenings of the highly-anticipated film, King Richard. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ABFF has put together a digital experience that will highlight King Richard and several other Black films via ABFF Play from November 3 through November 28. A special screening of the highly-anticipated picture will also be made available to a limited audience.
MOVIES
UPI News

'King Richard' trailer questions Will Smith's coaching, parenting

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a new trailer for King Richard on Thursday. Will Smith stars in the film releasing Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max. Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton). The film shows how Richard cultivated their talent and pitched his daughters to coaches and agents.
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for Sports Drama 'King Richard' Featuring Will Smith

"This is their life. You gotta let them decide." Warner Bros has revealed a second official trailer for King Richard, a true story starring Will Smith & Aunjanue Ellis as the parents of tennis superstars Venus & Serena Williams. This film recently premiered at both the 2021 Telluride and London Film Festivals to very positive reviews from different critics. Yeah it looks fantastic! Driven by a clear vision of their future, using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. Their father was their coach and he helped them become two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, changing the sport of tennis forever. Saniyaa Sidney stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. The ensemble also includes Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, and Craig Tate. This looks like the must watch inspiration sports movie of the year! Watch below.
TENNIS
InsideHook

Michael Jordan, Serena Williams Among the Celebrities Having Trouble Selling Their Homes

Sine the beginning of 2020, there’s been a substantial increase in real estate prices in certain parts of the country. That’s good news if you’re a homeowner in one of those regions looking to sell your place — for the most part. But there’s also an unexpected subset of homeowners with well-designed spaces in prime locations who are, in the midst of an uptick in the housing market, still struggling.
CELEBRITIES
kolafm.com

Will Smith is King Richard | Kevin Machado |

It looks like another award winning performance by Will Smith as he stars in “King Richard.” The movie about Richard Williams, the father of pro athletes, Venus and Serena Williams. Check out the new trailer and more here.
CELEBRITIES
kisswtlz.com

We Get To Hear New Beyoncé in Latest ‘King Richard’ Trailer

Not only do we get a peak at new music from Beyoncé, but Serena Williams says she’s “so excited for [the new] King Richard new trailer.”. During the latest trailer, you hear a tease of “Be Alive”, which is a powerful new ballad from Beyoncé. The movie is about Serena...
TENNIS

