Second ‘King Richard’ trailer shows upward climb Richard Williams faced for Venus and Serena’s success

"This is their life. You gotta let them decide." Warner Bros has revealed a second official trailer for King Richard, a true story starring Will Smith & Aunjanue Ellis as the parents of tennis superstars Venus & Serena Williams. This film recently premiered at both the 2021 Telluride and London Film Festivals to very positive reviews from different critics. Yeah it looks fantastic! Driven by a clear vision of their future, using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. Their father was their coach and he helped them become two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, changing the sport of tennis forever. Saniyaa Sidney stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. The ensemble also includes Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, and Craig Tate. This looks like the must watch inspiration sports movie of the year! Watch below.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO