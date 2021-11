City leaders say passionate residents and investments in their communities helped two northeast North Dakota communities earn statewide recognition last month. Grafton and Cavalier were named 2021 City of the Year by the North Dakota League of Cities during the organization's annual conference. Winners are chosen by a committee that looks at programs implemented by cities. The committee judges each city on how well the programs achieve their goals, how well the city uses its resources, how valuable a program is to the community and what other cities can learn from the program.

GRAFTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO