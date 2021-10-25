CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue to rise

 6 days ago

Tennessee gas prices have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.13/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 27.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.26/g higher than a year ago.

audacy.com

Gas prices top $7.50 in this US state

Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide. Americans currently spend more on gas per gallon than they have in the last seven years. But drivers in central California could be spending the most. The only gas station in Gorda, Calif., priced one gallon of regular unleaded at $7.59. A gallon of premium...
WIBC.com

Why November 4 is An Important Date For the Future of Gas Prices

STATEWIDE–When it comes to the direction of gas prices, November 4th is an important date on the calendar. That is the next time OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meets to discuss future oil production. OPEC decided to not increase production anymore quickly three weeks ago, which has made...
Tennessee State
local21news.com

Harrisburg gas prices on the rise, above national average

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gas prices in Harrisburg are on the rise, GasBuddy reports. GasBuddy says that Harrisburg gas prices have risen 8.3 cents in the last week and are averaging $3.54 a gallon today. Gas prices are about 22.7 cents higher than they were a month ago, with prices totaling...
cleveland19.com

Gas prices on the rise in Ohio, following nationwide trend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Filling up your car continues to get more and more expensive. According to AAA East Central, Northeast Ohio has seen a 14 cent increase in gas prices since last week. The average gas price is now $3.255 per gallon, more than a dollar increase since this time last year.
Fox11online.com

Gas prices predicted to rise ahead of holidays

(WLUK) -- Gas prices continue to rise across Wisconsin and experts say it will only get worse as the holidays near. It is already painful at the pump with most drivers paying more than $3 per gallon. The average in Green Bay is up six cents this week at $3.15, according to gasbuddy.com.
cobbcountycourier.com

Sharp rise in Georgia, Cobb price at the gas pump

Georgia motorists experienced a sharp rise in prices at the gas pump over the past week, continuing the trend of the past two weeks. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
WSAV-TV

Gas prices on the rise, Savannah one of the highest in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Anyone filling up their gas tank in the past week or so has noticed that prices keep going up. "I think we here in Georgia have hit a sticker shock when it comes to gas prices," said Montrae Waiters from AAA The Auto Club Group. "The...
AFP

Back in the black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. After US oil futures sank into negative territory in spring 2020 on widespread Covid-19 restrictions, demand has returned in a big way, lifting oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times their level from a year ago. US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now are now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about future investment plans. The latest surge in oil and gas prices comes as the industry faces increased pressures from investors to build up low-carbon businesses amid rising worries over climate change.
wmleader.com

High Energy Prices: Why Aren't Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select's discount for December to West...
abc27 News

Home prices could see 'bumpy' road ahead, top analyst says

(TheRealDeal) – After months of U.S. home prices rapidly accelerating, new figures show the growth is slowing — not that bargain hunters are ready to whip out their wallets. U.S. home prices rose 19.8 percent year-over-year in August, after July's 19.7 percent annual increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The leveling […]
