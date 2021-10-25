Where does the value of a firm come from?

Having a good grasp of your organizational culture can help you hire the right people and adopt the right approach to change. But determining what type of culture your firm has isn't always easy. In this first part of a two-part podcast, Guy Gage, founder of consulting firm PartnersCoach, discusses the three types of culture he sees most often in CPA firms, and ways you can tell which predominates in your firm.

