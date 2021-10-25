Where does the value of a firm come from?

Having a good grasp of your organizational culture can help you hire the right people and adopt the right approach to change. But determining what type of culture your firm has isn't always easy. In this first part of a two-part podcast, Guy Gage, founder of consulting firm PartnersCoach, discusses the three types of culture he sees most often in CPA firms, and ways you can tell which predominates in your firm.
In today's fast-paced business world accounts payable (AP) is so much more than just paying vendor invoices. Accounts payable can be a strategic arm of the business that helps you manage cash flow, save money, and even take advantage of business opportunities. Gaining visibility and automating your accounts payable processes...
Higher growth shortens your millionaire timeline but adds risk. Employer matching contributions can take months, even years, off your millionaire timeline. The long-term average growth after inflation in the stock market is about 7%. One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to...
Becker Professional Education is hoping to expand the number of accountants and CPA Exam takers as the profession has suffered a decline in recent years. The company, which provides CPA Exam training materials and continuing professional education courses, is trying to reverse recent declines in CPA numbers and bring more young people into the profession. An AICPA trends report from 2019 based on 2018 data showed a 7% decline in first-time CPA Exam candidates since 2017. The number of CPA Exam candidates who passed the fourth section of the exam decreased 6% between 2017 and 2018.
Rumbi Bwerinofa-Petrozzello, president of the New York State Society of CPAs, is hoping to make accounting a more diverse profession, as the first woman of color to hold the position in the NYSSCPA’s nearly 125-year history. She is senior director of consulting at Seramount, a data-driven strategic professional services firm...
In my recent article "Libertarian paternalist," we talked about the ways in which CPAs can (and should) become the “choice architects.” One of the best ways to do that is to “nudge” clients strategically toward choices that are in their best interest without limiting choice. If you’re curious, the term "choice architecture" was coined by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein in their book, "Nudge: Improving Decisions about Health, Wealth, and Happiness."
Gusto, a provider of payroll, HR and benefits software for small businesses, has acquired Remote Team Inc., which provides HR technology for remote companies, to help businesses hire remote workers in other states and abroad. The acquisition will add several new features to Gusto’s software, including international contractor payments in...
Practices’ problems, by firm size; remote tax obligations for services; hammering the basics; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers. Solutions for CPA Firm Leaders (http://ritakeller.com/blog/): A look at the recent PCPS CPA Firm Top Issues Survey. Though the same significant issues tend to make such surveys year over year, it’s always interesting to see how troubles rise and fall in the rankings — and how some cause more pain than others depending on a firm’s size.
It’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about those much-coveted tax refunds for people who received unemployment compensation, but that day is finally here. After Fast Company reported on a wave of mysterious direct deposits last week, the IRS confirmed Monday that...
US small businesses should be aware of this new proposal. Lawmakers have proposed a retroactive tax increase in the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill that impacts small business owners, small business employees, and small business investors.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — You may need to update any income changes before the next advance Child Tax Credit payment scheduled for November 15 and if that’s the case, the Internal Revenue Service is making changes to how you can do that. The IRS says it’s launching a new feature, starting Monday, November 1, where families […]
Top Eight firm Grant Thornton LLP announced a commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, part of a global effort to limit Earth's temperature rise to 1.5 degrees or less. The firm has signed onto the Science Based Targets initiative to ensure its carbon-reduction goals meet the scientific...
Whether you want to propose AP automation to your company decision makers for the first time or you already have an AP automation vendor in mind, this guide is designed to help you build that case and drive change within your AP department. And if you haven’t considered AP automation...
