LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of people gathered to protest the reinstated indoor face mask requirement in Larimer County on Monday. This comes as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to climb in Larimer County. “It is again egregious overstepping of government and these people have had it, they are ready to see change,” said protester Norm Rehme. (credit: CBS) Initially, the health department planned to offer exemptions for businesses with high vaccination rates but the mandate requires masks for anyone ages 3 and up regardless of vaccine status. (credit: CBS)

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO