I updated VMware Fusion to 12.2.0 today and updated my virtual machines as well. I noticed that when I tried to load my Monterey virtual machine, it kept kernel panicking or freezing at boot screen after a kernel panic. Sometimes it happened during just normal boot, sometimes it got to the desktop. I didn't have VMware Tools installed yet, and to get them installed at all, I encountered at least 5 crashes just trying to access System Preferences to approve the kernel extensions. Oh, and loading literally anything took very long and the mouse is updating at maybe 15 - 20 fps.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO