Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he will call the state legislature for a special session to add "protections" related to federal vaccine mandates. "What we are going to be doing, in addition to mounting aggressive legal challenges to federal mandates, we are also going to be taking legislative action to add protections for people in the state of Florida. And that's something that cannot wait until the regular legislative session next year," DeSantis said at a news conference in Clearwater.

