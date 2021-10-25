CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers History Today: The Fergie Jenkins Trade

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 6 days ago

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers welcomed Ferguson Jenkins to Arlington.

On Oct. 25, 1973, the Rangers executed perhaps the biggest trade they had made since moving from Washington. Jenkins had won at least 20 games in six straight seasons with the Chicago Cubs. During that span, he finished in the top three in Cy Young voting four times and won the award in 1971 after winning a National League-high 24 games.

In 1972, the streak ended. He went 14-16 and there was chatter that Jenkins was done with the game. The Cubs, perhaps sensing they needed to cash in, found a trading partner with the Rangers. The Cubs sent Jenkins to Texas for third baseman Bill Madlock and utility man Vic Harris.

Oddly enough, that same day, another future Hall of Famer was dealt, as the San Francisco Giants sent slugger Willie McCovey to the San Diego Padres.

The Texas Rangers are committed to spend money this offseason, but the expiring CBA may impact their plans.

11 hours ago

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Shortstops

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent shortstops.

Oct 25, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPa3E_0cc5sWVV00
By Matthew Postins

Rangers History Today: The Fergie Jenkins Trade

The hot stove league got cooking early in the 1973 offseason, and the Texas Rangers nabbed a future Hall of Famer.

Oct 25, 2021

In Texas, Jenkins proved his tepid 1973 season was an aberration. He won a career-best and Rangers-record 25 games, finishing as runner-up for the American League Cy Young.

That was the final high-water mark of Jenkins’ career. He played 1975 with Texas, winning 17 games. Jenkins went to Boston for the 1976 and 1977 seasons, and then returned to Texas for four more season (1978-81). He spent the final two seasons of his career back in Chicago with the Cubs.

With the Rangers, Jenkins went 93-72. For his career he won 284 games, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. Jenkins is also a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame, and the Cubs have retired his number.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Conclude 'Frustrating' Season With Shutout Loss, Finish 60-102

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's been a painful year for the Texas Rangers and their fans. But now, it is finally over. The Rangers were shutout by the Cleveland Indians, 6-0, in the final game of the 2021 season. Cleveland immediately jumped on Rangers starter Dane Dunning when Myles Straw led off the game with a single, stole second base, then scored immediately on an RBI single by Amed Rosario.
ARLINGTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

Texas Rangers 2021 Positional Review: Catcher

Like many positions in 2021, the Texas Rangers remained relatively healthy behind the dish. And also like many positions, catcher was manned by inexperienced players. Leading the way was Jose Trevino, who — despite starting his service time clock in 2018 — went through his first full, 162-game season behind the plate. Rookie Jonah Heim, who was acquired in the Elvis Andrus trade with Oakland, nearly split time with him evenly, due to a hot streak and Trevino's short trip to the Injured List in the middle of the season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
New Boston, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers 2022 Payroll: MLBTR's Arbitration Projections

DALLAS — The Texas Rangers have big plans for the offseason, highlighted by the intention to dedicate "market dollars" to "top players" in free agency. With the club dedicated to increasing payroll, some may wonder what exactly that might look like. Currently, according to Spotrac, the Rangers have $28.4 million...
DALLAS, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Promise: We'll Pay Big for Big Free Agents

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you've been paying attention to the Texas Rangers over the past couple of months, you may have heard the words "very active" attached to the Rangers and the upcoming free agency class. As president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, general manager Chris Young and manager Chris...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Mccovey
Person
Ferguson Jenkins
Person
Cy Young
Person
Bill Madlock
Person
Fergie
InsideTheRangers

Report: MLB Teams To Pay for Minor League Housing in 2022

Major League Baseball teams will be required to provide housing for its minor league players, beginning with the 2022 season. ESPN.com was the first to report the news, which is significant for minor league players in the game’s 120 affiliates. MLB agreed to the change after pressure for advocacy groups...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Did Pete Rose Cross a Line in Harsh Criticism of Joey Gallo?

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is not a player without major flaws. Many fans of the Texas Rangers know from his time with the club that spans seven seasons. The two biggest complaints were his batting average and his high strikeout total. Naturally, when Gallo was traded to the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fergie Jenkins Trade#The Chicago Cubs#National League#The San Francisco Giants#The San Diego Padres#The Texas Rangers#Cba#Mlb Free Agency Tracker#The Baseball Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

Rangers History Today: Derek Holland’s Masterful Performance in 2011 World Series

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers evened up the 2011 World Series at two games apiece. On Oct. 23, 2011, the Rangers were coming off 16-7 shellacking by the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 3 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington a night earlier. The Rangers needed to even the series up or risk the Cardinals having the chance to clinch the series in Texas in Game 5. The Rangers also needed a solution for Albert Pujols, who had gone 5-for-6 with three home runs in Game 3.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Hire Josh Bonifay as New Farm Director, Source Confirms

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have a number of roles to fill on their staff this winter, including a bench coach, hitting coach and farm director. Sources confirm with InsideTheRangers.com that the Rangers have hired Josh Bonifay as the new farm director for the club. The Dallas Morning News reported the news first on Thursday night. The club has not confirmed or announced the hiring.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
312
Followers
719
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy