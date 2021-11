The Dodgers’ front-office will have a lot of difficult decisions this offseason. Honestly, this may be the most important offseason in recent memory for LA. A good chunk of players will be free-agents heading into the 2022 season. Some will be affordable for the Dodgers and some won’t be. One player in particular that might be out of the Dodgers’ price range is shortstop Corey Seager.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO