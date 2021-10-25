GameStop PS5 restock coming to stores Oct. 29 — how to get yours

The holiday season is nearly here, and it's practically guaranteed that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be near the top of wishlists for the second year in a row. Unfortunately, it seems that securing a Series X and Series S won't be much easier than last holiday season. Almost 11 months have passed since Microsoft's latest consoles launched, but retailers still don't have them readily available on shelves (both real shelves and virtual shelves). It's common to see multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks each week, including bundles, Xbox All Access payment plans, and standalone consoles. There's even a special-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X releasing in November, but it's only been restocked a couple times since preorders went live. Often times, Xbox Series X restocks occur with little warning, but hopefully as we enter the holiday season more consoles will be available. You can check out all of the retailer listings for the Series X and Series S below.

