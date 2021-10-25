CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GameStop PS5 restock coming to stores Oct. 29 — how to get yours

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 6 days ago
The next GameStop PS5 restock will be held in select GameStop stores on Friday, October 29. This is the second consecutive in-store GameStop PS5 restock we've seen. (They just had an in-store restock last week). GameStop has confirmed via its own website that an in-store PS5 restock will be...

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

