If you are looking to buy a place in Toronto, we hope you're making the big bucks because it is not cheap to buy in the city. The National Bank of Canada dropped its housing affordability monitor for the first quarter of 2022, and outside of it being the "worst decline for housing affordability in a generation" across the country, it also showed what the real estate market is like for homebuyers in Toronto (and yes, it's brutal).

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO