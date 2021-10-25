CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uganda police investigate bus explosion that killed 1 person

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9FgA_0cc5r8gl00
Uganda Explosion Police secure a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Police said one person was killed and several others injured in the explosion late Saturday and that detectives would "determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not." (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) (Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Ugandan police are investigating an explosion on a long-distance bus that killed one person Monday, the second fatal blast in less than 48 hours in the East African country.

The bus was traveling from the capital, Kampala, to the western part of Uganda.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Police said in a statement they dispatched bomb experts to the scene in central Uganda.

Initially, police had said two people on the bus were killed but later said there had been one death, without explaining the revision. They made no mention of injuries, but the Red Cross, which sent ambulances, said at least one person was injured in the leg.

On Saturday, a bomb explosion at an eatery in a busy Kampala suburb killed one person. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at the eatery allegedly “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda's government.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described Saturday's explosion as an apparent terrorist act.

Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled and left a plastic bag with contents that later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The British government updated its travel guidance for Uganda this month to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Uganda Bus Blast A 'Suicide Bomb Attack': Police

Ugandan police said a blast on a long-distance bus Monday evening that injured several people was a suicide bombing carried out by a jihadist from the ADF group. "The incident was confirmed as... (a) suicide bomb attack where the attacker died in the explosion," police spokesman Fred Enanga said on Tuesday, adding the bomber was "on the wanted list of members" of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Explosion in Uganda Kills At Least 1, Injures 7 in Alleged Terrorist Attack

A restaurant in Uganda was targeted by an alleged terrorist attack with an explosion that killed at least one person and injured seven, reports the AP. On Twitter, President Yoweri Museveni said three people entered a popular Kampala eatery on Saturday evening and left a package in kaveera, a plastic banned in the country, which proceeded to explode. “The Police Specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident,” tweeted President Museveni. “They will give us more information later.” He urged the public to refrain from any panic, promising to “defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.” Though they haven’t named which terrorist group committed the attack, some Ugandans fear possible similarities to the 2010 bombing by the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, also in Kampala, that killed over 70 people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Bomb hits police bus in SW Pakistan, killing 1, wounding 15

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A provincial minister says a roadside bomb exploded near a police bus parked outside a university in southwest Pakistan. It killed at least one officer and wounded 15 other people, mostly civilians. The attack happened Monday outside Baluchistan University in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. The minister says rescuers transported the dead and wounded to a government hospital. No one immediately claimed responsibility but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants including separatists. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks mainly on security forces to press their demands for independence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoweri Museveni
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East African#Ap#Ugandan#The Red Cross#Islamic State#British
Scrubs Magazine

A Video of a Man Brutally Assaulting a Nurse on Duty Went Viral

Nurses face risk of violence every day. The pandemic is putting added pressure on providers as they implement new safety guidelines. A Moroccan man started assulting a nurse after he was denied entry to his father’s hospital room due to COVID-19. A video clip of the incident has since gone viral. It shows the young man kicking the nurse on duty inside the Hassan II Hospital in the city of Dakhla.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
afp.com

Report falsely says remains found in Florida were not Brian Laundrie

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Social media posts claim that human remains found in a Florida nature reserve were not a DNA match for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of slain road tripper Gabby Petito. But local authorities say dental records confirmed the remains were Laundrie's, and that a DNA analysis has not yet been performed.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Son Finds Aspiring Actress Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shoots by Accident While Cleaning Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor accidentally shot while he was cleaning his gun, according to Gwinnett County police. Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Charleston Press

“If they don’t find a body, they don’t have a case,” man kills single mother stabbing her four times with screwdriver, dumps body in canal, charged

People make mistakes and some of them pay for their mistakes with prison time. Although it’s expected those who have served prison time to make up for the time and improve their life once they are out of prison, unfortunately, some of them continue where they stopped. This is especially...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blac.media

Justice for Taleah Lowe: How Many More Must Die Before We Stop This?

It’s remarkable how many Black and Brown women, are reported to lead full, happy lives, and yet somehow when they’re discovered dead under suspicious circumstances, the conclusion reached by authorities is often suicide or “accidental without foul play.” That’s typically where investigations in the cases of these Black and Brown women begin and end.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
35K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy