Labor Issues

Letter to the editor: COGS stands in solidarity with Deere strikers

By Letters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the members of all UAW Locals on strike against John Deere and Company,. We, the members of UE Local 896 / COGS, graduate workers at the University of Iowa, are in solidarity with your brave and necessary strike actions. While...

