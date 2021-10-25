CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor to practice Wednesday, will be starter when healthy

By Zachary Links
 6 days ago
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor has been on IR since his Week 2 hamstring injury. Davis Mills has been serving as the starter in Taylor's absence, but the results haven’t been great. His best performance came against the Patriots as he completed 21 of 29 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Pats went on to win 25-22 and the Texans dropped their next two games to the Colts and Cardinals.

Following Sunday’s loss to Arizona, the Texans are 1-6 and in serious need of a spark. Taylor could help to some extent, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to go against the Rams this week.

In other Texans QB news, a Deshaun Watson trade could be just around the corner. The Dolphins and Panthers are said to be the clubhouse favorites for him, ahead of the Eagles, Broncos, and other suitors.

