Pharmaceuticals

Medical marijuana cards coming out as lawmakers try to kill program

By SDPB Radio
sdpb.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz Tiger can’t wait for South Dakota’s medical marijuana program. The 40-year-old Spearfish resident has stage four endometriosis. She also has a connective tissue disease and another condition that affects her soft tissue and her organs. “It definitely ends your life early,” Tiger says. “But, with treatment I’m looking...

listen.sdpb.org

