Police: Uganda bus explosion kills 2 days after eatery blast

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA - Associated Press
 6 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Police are investigating a bus explosion that killed at least two people in central Uganda. The explosion on the...

