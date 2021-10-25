CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
57.6% of eligible people fully vaccinated, 179 hospitalized

Cover picture for the articleState’s death toll: 2,220 (+2 from the previous report) Note: 'Death toll' indicates the number of deaths among people with COVID, but COVID may not have been the sole cause of death. Deaths verifiably...

EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

The coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near over, despite us all wanting to get "back to normal": Only around 56% of the population is fully vaccinated. That may change soon as Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds. With the nation's 700,000+ COVID deaths top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
sdpb.org

8 more COVID related deaths, 193 hospitalized, active cases are down 233

State’s death toll: 2,228 (+8 from the previous report) Note: 'Death toll' indicates the number of deaths among people with COVID, but COVID may not have been the sole cause of death. Deaths verifiably caused by COVID: 1,954. Active cases: 5,392 (-233 from the previous report) Eligible population (12 and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Ardmoreite

Carter County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 38% of people fully vaccinated

Some 38% of people living in Carter County are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 26, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
CARTER COUNTY, OK
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Pantagraph

Watch now: Most fully vaccinated adults in US to be eligible for boosters soon, Illinois officials say

Most fully vaccinated adults in the United States will be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots within the coming weeks and months, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday. The governor and the state's top public health official, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, urged Illinoisans to start planning to get a booster and provided guidance for getting another shot during a news conference in Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
pasadenanow.com

90% of Eligible Pasadenans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Public health officials reported Tuesday that 90% of eligible Pasadenans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 96.6% of the city’s residents over 12 years old had received at least one vaccine dose. Ten new infections detected on Tuesday brought the city’s pandemic total to 13,407, according to Pasadena Public...
PASADENA, CA

