CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese take to the streets to protest military coup

boisestatepublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Pro-democracy protests are erupting throughout Sudan after a military coup...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
IBTimes

Sudanese Protest Into Night After General Ousts Government In Coup

Sudanese denouncing a military coup protested into the night Monday after troops rounded up civilian leaders, defying the soldiers who had earlier killed three people when they opened fire, according to medics. The military move by Sudan's top general to declare a state of emergency and dissolve government -- one...
PROTESTS
boisestatepublicradio.org

Cuba accuses U.S. of financing, directing Cubans to join in upcoming protests

The Cuban government is accusing the U.S. of financing and directing Cubans to take to the streets in nationwide protests planned for Nov. 15. Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Lillian Guerra, a professor of Cuban and Caribbean history at the University of Florida, about life in Cuba right now.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
houstonmirror.com

Live: Deposed Sudanese PM returns home as protests over coup continue

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was allowed to return home Tuesday but remains "under heavy guard", a day after he was detained when the army seized power in a coup that has claimed at least seven lives. Protests against the coup continued on Wednesday as Khartoum airport reopened to inbound and outbound traffic. Follow events with our live updates.
WORLD
boisestatepublicradio.org

Uganda activist fears climate talks aren't doing enough for the Global South

Next week, world leaders meet to negotiate new climate agreements - high stakes for developing countries. Many contribute little to climate change but are severely affected by it. NPR's Lauren Sommer talked to a young activist from Uganda. (APPLAUSE) LAUREN SOMMER, BYLINE: At 22 years old, Hilda Flavia Nakabuye stepped...
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

Two Killed As Defiant Sudanese March Against Coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed two protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged restraint by the military. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudanese#Military Coup#Nairobi#Protest Riot#The Washington Post#Npr
AFP

Sudanese vow to keep up protests after deadly clashes

Furious Sudanese anti-coup protesters vowed Friday to press ahead with a campaign of civil disobedience, following deadly clashes with security forces during demonstrations against a widely condemned military takeover. At least eight people have been killed and 170 wounded in protests since the army's power grab earlier this week, medics said, adding that security forces have fired tear gas, live rounds and rubber-tipped bullets at demonstrators. As the country braces for mass protests planned for Saturday, the US and the UN called on Sudan's military to show "restraint". A US official estimated that 20 to 30 people have been killed since Monday and said security forces must "refrain from any and all violence against protesters".
PROTESTS
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
boisestatepublicradio.org

Italian prime minister: multilateralism is the answer to COVID pandemic

It was a busy day at the G-20 summit today as leaders from the world's 20 wealthiest countries met in Rome, Italy, for their first in-person gathering after nearly two years of coronavirus lockdowns. President Biden is there. He also had a key meeting today with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss what to do next about Iran's nuclear program. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli is with us now from Rome to tell us more. Sylvia, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
boisestatepublicradio.org

Search continues in Haiti for 17 missionaries

Rescue efforts are still underway for 17 missionaries who were kidnapped a week ago in Port au-Prince, Haiti. Here & Now’s Scott Tong gets the latest from The Washington Post’s Amanda Coletta. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
PUBLIC SAFETY
boisestatepublicradio.org

The G-20 gets together for the 1st time since the pandemic. Here's what you missed

It has been a couple of years since world leaders have been able to get together at the G-20. And like most gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic started, there were some awkward moments in Rome on Saturday as people tried to figure out when they should wear masks, whether to shake hands and how close they should get to one another.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy