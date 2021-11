Svetlana Androsovyc – the sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on a film set – has spoken out for the first time.Last week, Hutchins, 42, was killed on the set of Rust after Baldwin fired a prop gun. The actor described the killing as a “tragic accident” and is working with police in their investigation.In a new interview with the Kyiv Post, Androsovyc said: “I cannot comprehend [her passing]. I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. We were always close and remained...

