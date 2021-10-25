Sudanese take to the streets to protest military coup

Furious Sudanese anti-coup protesters vowed Friday to press ahead with a campaign of civil disobedience, following deadly clashes with security forces during demonstrations against a widely condemned military takeover. At least eight people have been killed and 170 wounded in protests since the army's power grab earlier this week, medics said, adding that security forces have fired tear gas, live rounds and rubber-tipped bullets at demonstrators. As the country braces for mass protests planned for Saturday, the US and the UN called on Sudan's military to show "restraint". A US official estimated that 20 to 30 people have been killed since Monday and said security forces must "refrain from any and all violence against protesters".

