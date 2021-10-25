CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese take to the streets to protest military coup

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago

Pro-democracy protests are erupting throughout Sudan after a military coup...

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
hngn.com

5 Sudanese Senior Government Officials Detained in Possible Coup Plot Amid Rising Tensions Between Civilian, Military Leaders

Five Sudanese government figures were reportedly detained amid rising tensions between civilian and military leaders in the country. According to reports, phone and internet signals were also disrupted across the country as part of a possible coup plot. The identities of the government officials that were detained were revealed to...
WORLD
IBTimes

Sudanese Protest Into Night After General Ousts Government In Coup

Sudanese denouncing a military coup protested into the night Monday after troops rounded up civilian leaders, defying the soldiers who had earlier killed three people when they opened fire, according to medics. The military move by Sudan's top general to declare a state of emergency and dissolve government -- one...
PROTESTS
wyomingpublicmedia.org

News brief: Zalmay Khalilzad, social media hearing, Sudan coup

The U.S. envoy on Afghanistan who brokered a deal with the Taliban is now talking about what went wrong in the U.S. withdrawal. Zalmay Khalilzad left the Biden administration last week. He was born in Afghanistan. He became an American citizen and played key roles in four U.S. administrations. He negotiated the peace deal with the Taliban during the Trump administration, and notably, he talked with Taliban representatives in their native language. And even though the withdrawal under President Biden was chaotic, he is now defending his work.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Sudanese army faces widening opposition to coup as nightly protests pick up

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -The Sudanese army faces widening opposition to this week’s coup with the U.N. Security Council on Thursday urging the restoration of the civilian-led transitional government and activists in Sudan mobilising for protests this weekend. The takeover, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/general-who-led-sudanese-coup-2021-10-26 on Monday against a civilian...
PROTESTS
houstonmirror.com

Live: Deposed Sudanese PM returns home as protests over coup continue

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was allowed to return home Tuesday but remains "under heavy guard", a day after he was detained when the army seized power in a coup that has claimed at least seven lives. Protests against the coup continued on Wednesday as Khartoum airport reopened to inbound and outbound traffic. Follow events with our live updates.
WORLD
wyomingpublicmedia.org

10 embassies call for Turkey to release imprisoned civil society leader Osman Kavala

This week a Turkish civil society leader who's been imprisoned for four years became the center of a brewing diplomatic crisis between NATO allies. Ten embassies, including the U.S., have called for Turkey to release 64-year-old Osman Kavala. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded with a threat to expel those countries' ambassadors. He's since stepped back from those remarks. As President Biden prepares to meet Erdogan at the G20 summit, Durrie Bouscaren reports this case represents a gaping divide between Turkey and the West.
WORLD
IBTimes

Two Killed As Defiant Sudanese March Against Coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed two protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged restraint by the military. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudanese#Military Coup#Nairobi#Protest Riot#The Washington Post#Npr
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Sudanese vow to keep up protests after deadly clashes

Furious Sudanese anti-coup protesters vowed Friday to press ahead with a campaign of civil disobedience, following deadly clashes with security forces during demonstrations against a widely condemned military takeover. At least eight people have been killed and 170 wounded in protests since the army's power grab earlier this week, medics said, adding that security forces have fired tear gas, live rounds and rubber-tipped bullets at demonstrators. As the country braces for mass protests planned for Saturday, the US and the UN called on Sudan's military to show "restraint". A US official estimated that 20 to 30 people have been killed since Monday and said security forces must "refrain from any and all violence against protesters".
PROTESTS
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy