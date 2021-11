This November, Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter, and his wife Jayme, are hosting a new annual event in conjunction with the Montevideo Chamber of Commerce. The Mayor’s Gala will be held November 20th at the VFW Post #380 with the theme “Winter Wonderland”. “We were looking at a way to fundraise for something in the community that may need some attention that isn’t usually funded by taxes and other governmental funds,” says Mayor Winter. “After talking to Robert [Wolfington] at the City and Aaron [Blom] at the Public Works, they identified a few things in the community that definitely could use a jump start on funds.” The Winters decided that the inaugural event would benefit the revitalization of Larson Park.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO