Understanding DNA repair mechanisms allows for crisper CRISPR genome editing

In the past decade, the high throughput and low cost of sequencing/genotyping approaches have led to the accumulation of a large amount of data from genome-wide association studies (GWASs). The first aim of this review is to highlight how post-GWAS analysis can be used make sense of the obtained associations. Novel directions for integrating GWAS results with other resources, such as somatic mutation, metabolite-transcript, and transcriptomic data, are also discussed; these approaches can help us move beyond each individual data point and provide valuable information about complex trait genetics. In addition, cross-phenotype association tests, when the loci detected by GWASs have significant associations with multiple traits, are reviewed to provide biologically informative results for use in real-time applications. This review also discusses the challenges of identifying interactions between genetic mutations (epistasis) and mutations of loci affecting more than one trait (pleiotropy) as underlying causes of cross-phenotype associations; these challenges can be overcome using post-GWAS analysis. Genetic similarities between phenotypes that can be revealed using post-GWAS analysis are also discussed. In summary, different methodologies of post-GWAS analysis are now available, enhancing the value of information obtained from GWAS results, and facilitating application in both humans and nonhuman species. However, precise methods still need to be developed to overcome challenges in the field and uncover the genetic underpinnings of complex traits.

