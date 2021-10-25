CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Understanding DNA repair mechanisms allows for crisper CRISPR genome editing

By Subhasree Nag
bioworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene editing technologies, such as CRISPR, can cause unintended alterations in the genome which may be potentially dangerous. A multidisciplinary team of scientists led by Britt Adamson at Princeton University along with collaborators from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the genome editing company Editas Medicine, and University of California, San Francisco...

www.bioworld.com

