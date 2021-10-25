CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,161 confirmed COVID-19...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

