Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,506 new coronavirus cases and 85 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,557,459 cases and 31,377 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,742 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 678 in ICUs.
The state says 13,784,386 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,447,300 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
Comments / 0