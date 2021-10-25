Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,506 new coronavirus cases and 85 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,557,459 cases and 31,377 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,742 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 678 in ICUs. The state says 13,784,386 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,447,300 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO